A Season 2 renewal is not in the cards for a handful of MCU Disney+ shows.

While Marvel Studios will add six new streaming series to Disney+ by the end of 2026, the current strategy for releases on this platform is far different now than what it was in the beginning.

In the early 2020s, Disney's mandate for Marvel Studios was essentially to "create as much as we could for Disney+ as quickly as we could," according to Marvel Studios Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum.

Now, following the recent contraction in Hollywood and major streaming services, Disney has since confirmed that it will be reducing its output of MCU series on Disney+, putting an increased focus on 'quality over quantity.'

While MCU chief Kevin Feige reiterated in late 2024 the studio's intention to develop more multi-season series like Loki and Daredevil, some Marvel Studios-produced Disney+ series that may have had a chance of renewal when first being developed are now no longer set to continue with a Season 2:

Explaining Every MCU Disney+ Show Not Getting a Season 2

Agatha All Along

Agatha All Along ran on Disney+ from September to October 2024, telling the story of Agatha Harkness' quest to regain her powers as a witch. This eventually led to Agatha's unexpected death and transformation into a ghost, leading Kathryn Hahn to (at least temporarily) say goodbye to her fan-favorite role.

Unfortunately, as reiterated by star Patti LuPone on Andy Cohen Live, LuPone confirmed the show was only in line to get one season of action. She even admitted telling creator Jac Schaeffer she wanted a second season right before she was told about her character's death.

Agatha was also confirmed to be the second story in a three-show arc for Disney+ in between WandaVision and Vision Quest, making it a kind of sequel/Season 2 for WandaVision in its own right.

Echo

Spinning off from 2021's Hawkeye, Echo tells the solo story of Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American heroine blessed with incredible powers. Known for her close ties to Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, Echo's incredible powers were revealed throughout the series as fans saw her dive into her family history.

Unfortunately, speaking exclusively with The Direct, cinematographer Kira Kelly admitted she was not sure if Echo would get a second season. Some of the show's stars, including Devery Jacobs, offered the same sentiment about Echo Season 2, meaning the odds of it happening are quite low.

Much of the reason behind this decision is due to Echo pulling in some of the lowest viewership of any MCU Disney+ show to date. Additionally, while critics were mixed in their reviews of the show, it was not received well by fans, who did not feel Echo lived up to the standards of some of the MCU's higher-tier series.

Secret Invasion

Based on one of Marvel Comics' most popular runs, Secret Invasion explored rogue Skrulls infiltrating Earth and seeking to take over the planet. Concluding with a mass announcement confirming all alien species to be considered national enemies, chaos ensued worldwide as Skrulls were recklessly hunted down.

This plot, along with numerous other variables, led to Secret Invasion ranking as the worst-reviewed Disney+ show in MCU history and one of the least-liked projects from Marvel Studios overall.

Reviews from fans and critics panned the story, making it nearly impossible for Marvel to feel comfortable giving Secret Invasion a second season. On top of that, Nick Fury's story moved forward in The Marvels later in 2023, somewhat nullifying the need for a second Secret Invasion storyline.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was the MCU's second-ever Disney+ entry, focusing on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' battle against the world-threatening Flag Smashers. The series showed Bucky's redemption arc and Sam's path to becoming Captain America as the two bolstered their bond as heroes and friends.

Unfortunately, this series appears highly unlikely to move forward into a second season over four years after its Disney+ debut. While star Anthony Mackie expressed disappointment in this movie to Radio Times, a couple of big factors played into this decision.

Chief amongst those is that Mackie's Falcon officially stepped into the role of Captain America, while Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres is now the new Falcon. While the series ended with the new title of Captain America and the Winter Soldier, this would seemingly be difficult to explain to a large sect of fans.

Also notable is that Captain America: Brave New World did not perform well in theaters, as it was not clear for a while if the sequel would turn a profit. Combined with reviews that trended towards the negative side of the spectrum, it starts to spell doom for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2.

While a continuation of Bucky and Sam's story is certainly possible (both will at least be in Avengers: Doomsday), it likely would not be through this series.

WandaVision

WandaVision kicked off the MCU's Multiverse Saga/Phase 4 slate behind Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision. Centered on Westview, New Jersey, where Wanda built her own reality based on classic TV shows, the show pitted her against Agatha Harkness as she fully evolved into the Scarlet Witch.

While WandaVision is one of the MCU's biggest Disney+ hits, director Matt Shakman expressed doubt that it would continue into a second season. He explained how the story told in the series was completed fully while teasing that the narrative was set to continue in Agatha All Along.

On top of the Agatha aspect, Wanda's story was further explored in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which utilized her as the main villain before her apparent "death." Later, the same thing will happen in Vision Quest, which will complete a trilogy of stories as Bettany's android is brought back to the forefront.