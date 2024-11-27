Kathryn Hahn Says Goodbye to MCU Agatha Role

Agatha All Along leading lady Kathryn Hahn closed the door on her time as Agatha Harkness in the MCU for the time being.

Hahn's solo series made its long-awaited run on Disney+ in September and October, ending with Agatha Harkness in an unexpected place as a ghost in the MCU. Following her highly-celebrated introduction in 2021's WandaVision, Hahn took her villain to new levels of epic action in her own solo story.

After Agatha All Along delivered spell-binding magic and chart-topping music, the desire for more Agatha in the MCU did not stop for a moment among the fanbase. However, considering how jam-packed the MCU's future is, picking a place for the villain's return is a difficult task.

Marvel's Kathryn Hahn Bids Agatha Harkness Goodbye

Marvel

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn seemed to say goodbye to her time playing Agatha Harkness in the MCU for the foreseeable future.

Addressing her relationship with Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff, she expressed hope that "she's maybe able to do for him what she couldn't do" for Nicholas Scratch, who was officially revealed in Agatha All Along Episode 8.

However, along with that comment, she described this show as "a beautiful and satisfying way to say goodbye" to her character in her MCU journey:

"Even though obviously now Billy/Wiccan is not her son, there is some sort of hope for her that she’s able to maybe do for him what she couldn’t do for Nicky. I think they do make a great team. Of course, I love this part, and I love Joe Locke madly, and we’ll see what the future holds. In my mind, this was a beautiful and satisfying way to say goodbye to this incredible character I had to play."

Even with that comment, Hahn has nothing but love for this character, reminiscing on how Agatha "reopened [her] hunger and love for performing" and became a part she would play forever:

"By the end of the show, I would go into hair and makeup at the end of the day and be like, 'Well, this is my last acting job,' because I felt like I had a chance to do it all. But it really just reopened my hunger and love for performing. I do feel like this is exactly the part I’m supposed to play at this period of my life."

Further discussing the show's end, Hahn recognized how proud she and her team were of their work and "how subversive and radical it felt" to have a show end on a note as "small and tender" as what was delivered:

"But I do know how proud we are of it and how subversive and radical it felt to have an ending, especially a big Marvel show, be that small and tender and have this little beating heart."

When Will Kathryn Hahn Return as Agatha Harkness?

Looking at Kathryn Hahn's popularity in the MCU fandom, most remain hopeful this series will not be her final chance to play this game-changing role. Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer has already teased discussions about a Season 2, hoping there may be a chapter of Agatha's life that has not been explored yet.

Even though Agatha is currently a ghost in the MCU, important to remember is that nobody truly dies in the comic book realm, which is the case with Marvel Studios as well. After all, even though Wanda Maximoff was confirmed to be dead in Agatha's solo series, many are convinced she will be back before long.

Agatha made it clear that she is far from a hero in her story, admitting to her misdoings as a ghost and making a return to the living world more of a challenge. However, she still has Billy Maximoff to look after, and she seems dedicated to helping him on his next mission.

Episode 9 set Billy and Agatha on a path to look for a reincarnated Tommy Maximoff, which could be the next step on the road to assembling the MCU's Young Avengers. While Agatha likely would not be involved with that team, she seems set to play a role, at least in that reunion.

Of course, the MCU is building up to two new Avengers movies as well, with Avengers: Secret Wars teased to be the biggest crossover event in the history of film. This could help serve as a reentry point for Agatha, particularly since most expect it to be just that for Wanda so Elizabeth Olsen can return to the fray.

No matter how the story plays out, many are hopeful that Kathryn Hahn's villainous magic-user will be around to cause more mayhem before too long.

All nine episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.