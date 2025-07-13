Marvel Studios Reportedly Eyeing 'Last of Us' Star for Big MCU Role

A new report hinted that Marvel Studios may be looking at one Last of Us star for a big MCU role. As Marvel's interconnected on-screen universe hurdles towards its next significant storytelling phase (which will kick off after 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars), the super-powered brand has started the hunt for several big-name stars to help usher the franchise into its new era. The primary reason for this is the upcoming introduction of the MCU's own take on the X-Men, leading the brand to keep tabs on every young A-list actor for potential roles.

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey may be in the running for a major MCU role. The 21-year-old has made waves in recent years, playing Ellie Williams in HBO's take on the beloved PlayStation video game franchise, leading the Last of Us TV series alongside Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal. However, Ramsey may already have her next triple-A franchise play lined up thanks to Marvel Studios.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Ramsey is being eyed for a big role in the MCU:

"Bella Ramsey ('The Last of Us') is being eyed for a big MCU role."

He shared the new information on Patreon, writing that the Last of Us actor is being looked at by Marvel Studios. However, he did not elaborate further, not disclosing how serious the talks may be or what role specifically they are being considered for.

Ramsey burst onto the scene in the mid-2010s after playing the fearsome Lady Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones TV series. Since then, they have continued to put their stamp on Hollywood, most recently leading The Last of Us HBO series alongside fellow Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal (Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Mandalorian).

Ramsey is next expected to appear in George Jaques' British comedy movie Sunny Dancer, leading a cast that also includes Daniel Quinn-Toye, Ruby Stokes, and Earl Cave. They are also expected to return to The Last of Us as Ellie in the newly announced Season 3. However, they are not likely to be a main character of those new episodes as the series turns its spotlight to Kaitlyn Dever's Abby.

Who Could Bella Ramsey Play in the MCU?

HBO

Seeing as this new report did not list any potential roles for Bella Ramsey (despite mentioning a "big role"), it is left up to the fans to speculate about who the Last of Us star could play in the MCU.

The leading candidate among the Marvel Studios faithful is Kitty Pryde of the X-Men. Given Ramsey's age, it would make sense that they join whatever Marvel Studios has planned for its marvelous mutant team.

Bringing Ramsey in now to play an X-Men would mean the 21-year-old star could play the character for the next decade or more.

Kitty Pryde does make sense; however, if Ramsey were to take on the role, it would mean another rumored actress missed out on the part. It was previously reported that Freakier Friday actress Julia Butters was being eyed to play the MCU's Kitty Pryde.

Of course, things fall through all the time in Hollywood. So, if Ramsey is, in fact, being considered for Kitty, then perhaps Marvel Studios could not make Butters work for one reason or another and have started to look Ramsey's way.