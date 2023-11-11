MCU actor Tom Hiddleston shared his excitement for his wife Zawe Ashton's Marvel debut in Nia Dacosta's The Marvels.

After first announcing their relationship back in 2021, Ashton and Hiddleston are now happily married, tying the knot in March 2022 and welcoming a baby into the world in that very summer.

However, while the two were engaged, it was announced Ashton would join her dearly beloved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dar-Benn in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

Dar-Benn is the villain of the MCU's latest film - a disgruntled Kree warrior who attempts to steal resources from several planets tied to Brie Larson's Captain Marvel in an attempt to save the Kree homeworld of Hala.

An MCU Family Affair for Tom Hiddleston

Marvel

Following The Marvels' release in theaters (and the resolution of the Hollywood actors' strike), Loki star Tom Hiddleston finally offered up his thoughts on his wife Zawe Ashton joining the franchise.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Hiddleston joked about a potential connection between Loki Season 2 and The Marvels (which stars Ashton), "there are connections:"

Fallon (going through Marvel fan theories): "One theory: Is there a secret connection between 'Loki' Season 2 and the film, 'The Marvels'?" Hiddleston: "I mean, there are connections. Some secret, some not so secret... I don't klnow what the fans think the secret connection is...

Paramount of these connections is his "other half," who plays the villain Dar-Benn in the film, whom he is "very proud of:"

Fallon: "That tells me that there is no connection." Hiddleston: "Well, my other half is in 'The Marvels,' and I'm very proud of her. So there ya go. And that's out this weekend."

Other Couples in the MCU

With Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn having both graced the silver screen in the MCU, the pair join an exclusive club amongst their Marvel Studios compatriots.

The only other married couple to appear in a Marvel Studios project are Paul Bettany (who plays the MCU's Vision) and Jennifer Connelly (Spider-Man: Homecoming's Karen).

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky also technically cameoed in Thor: Love and Thunder and in Thor: Ragnarok as one of the women washing off Thor on Sakaar, but both were only for a brief moment with her characters never given proper names.

There are a few non-married couples that have both appeared in the MCU though.

Tom Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya met on the set of the MCU Spider-Man trilogy, and have starred alongside each other since they started dating.

Also, Eternals star Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper (who has played a young Howard Stark) have both popped up in the super-powered universe.

Of course, in the case of Hiddleston and Ashton, it seems unlikely the two will ever grace the screen together in the MCU, but - for now - fans can dream.

The Marvels is now playing in theaters worldwide.