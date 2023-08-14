New Thor 4 Photo Reveals Best Look at Chris Hemsworth's Wife's Secret Character

A new behind-the-scenes photo from Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder showed off a new look at a secret character played by star Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky.

Thor 4 became quite the family affair for a few of its leading actors, on top of the story itself putting Hemsworth's leading hero into a new position as a father.

Director Taika Waititi and Gorr star Christian Bale both had their kids appear on screen at different points in the sequel along with Hemsworth's daughter, India, although more of the Thor actor's family also got in on the fun.

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Shines in Thor 4 Photos

Thor: Love and Thunder hair department head Luca Vannella shared a new behind-the-scenes image of Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, as the "wolf woman" from the sequel's opening

Pataky dons a wild mane of a hairdo along with wolf-like fangs, a leather top, and a brown scarf, giving her an almost feral appearance for her cameo in Thor 4.

Perhaps best known for her role as Elena Neves in four different Fast & Furious movies, Pataky has also made three separate appearances in the Thor franchise.

She was Natalie Portman's stand-in for a kissing scene with her husband at the end of Thor: The Dark World and she played one of the women that washed Hemsworth off after his epic battle with the Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok.

Following Thor 4's release, Pataky shared a picture of herself with Hemsworth on social media for her husband's birthday, expressing her love for the MCU mainstay after their experience together on this movie:

"Happy birthday to my favourite parrot trainer, kids handler and wife tamer, There’s nothing you can’t do. We love you to the moon and back."

When Will Chris Hemsworth Return to the MCU?

Looking at the lack of news on the future of the Thor franchise along with the delays that have hit the MCU in recent weeks, it may be some time until Chris Hemsworth finds himself back in the game for Marvel Studios.

Hemsworth has already noted that he wants to see a new version of this character moving forward after Thor 4, and that doesn't even take into account the actor taking a break from movies for his health.

Outside of the MCU, Hemsworth has a handful of other projects such as Furiosa and Extraction 3 in the works, although the MCU landscape specifically looks more dicey than it has in a long time.

But even with that future being uncertain, he remains supportive of the MCU's ventures and he appears to be ready to suit back up as the God of Thunder when the day does come.

Thor: Love and Thunder is streaming on Disney+.