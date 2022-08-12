Chris Hemsworth's Wife, Elsa, Shares New Thor 4 Photo of Her Hidden Cameo

Chris Hemsworth is currently in the midst of enjoying the theatrical run for his fourth MCU solo movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, which has been on the big screen for more than a month. Not only did this movie allow Hemsworth to get affectionate once more with Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, but it also came as something of a family affair for Hemsworth and his loved ones.

Most prominently, Hemsworth had the unique opportunity to share screen time with his daughter, India, as the youngster played the role of Gorr the God Butcher's daughter, Love. The real-life father/daughter combo showed instant chemistry on-screen as their MCU characters warmed up to their new life together, although that wasn't the only cameo from the main cast's family members.

Now, after making her second appearance in the MCU, Hemsworth's own wife looked back on her MCU moment with a touching social media post revealing her role in the fourth Thor movie.

Elsa Pataky Shares Thor 4 Cameo Moment

Actor Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to share a candid photo of herself with her husband, Chris Hemsworth, from the set of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. This came as Pataky filmed a short cameo alongside Hemsworth in Marvel Studios' latest theatrical release, which came as a part of Pataky celebrating Hemsworth's 39th birthday.

Pataky shared the following caption with the photo:

"Happy birthday to my favourite parrot trainer, kids handler and wife tamer, There’s nothing you can’t do. We love you to the moon and back."

Instagram

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Pataky played the Wolf Woman who Thor had relations with during his montage of adventures across the galaxy. This ended with both of them howling in front of one another as they rode the back of a giant wolf together.

Marvel Studios

This also marks Pataky's third cameo in the MCU, the other two both having come in Thor movies. She stood in for Natalie Portman's Jane Foster in the post-credits scene from Thor: The Dark World, sharing a smooch with her real-life partner, and then she returned for Thor: Ragnarok as one of the women that cleaned off Thor after his fight with the Hulk.

Elsa Pataky Celebrates Husband's Birthday with Thor Pic

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth regularly prove to be one of Hollywood's most adorable couples, always publicly showing affection to one another in concert with their work in the industry. This new photo only keeps that theme going for the married couple as Hemsworth enjoys his 39th birthday with an emotional moment filming Thor: Love and Thunder alongside his wife.

Pataky played one of a handful of women that Thor spent time with after Avengers: Endgame before the God of Thunder reunited with Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, rekindling their love from their earlier days in the MCU. While Pataky has her own incredibly successful career thanks to her role in the Fast & Furious franchise, but this moment comes as a uniquely special one that she shared with her family.

Although there are no signs pointing to if or when Thor 5 will go into development, Pataky could well be in line for another short cameo if the trend of joining Hemsworth's movies continues further.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters worldwide.