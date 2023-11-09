The Marvels will be the next MCU film to begin streaming on Disney+ early next year.

Since 2021, Marvel Studios has streamed all of its new films on the Disney streaming service soon after release. In the case of Black Widow, it was available on Disney+ (for an additional price) simultaneously with theaters.

In addition, The Marvels is uniquely connected to Disney+ as the two characters joining Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), both were introduced in streaming series on the service.

When Will The Marvels Stream Online?

Anticipating the Disney+ release date for an MCU movie has always been challenging to pinpoint.

Disney consistently avoids scheduling Marvel movie debuts on the streaming platform for the same number of days after their theatrical release, as shown below:

Based on the recent MCU releases, the expectation is that The Marvels will likely follow the 80-89-day window between its theatrical release and streaming debut on Disney+.

Considering the last two Marvel Studios films have been exactly 89 days, it's more likely to fall closer to 90 days rather than 80.

Thursday, February 8, 2024 falls 89 days after November 11, 2023. Given that new Disney+ arrivals typically launch on Wednesdays, it's more likely that The Marvels will begin streaming Disney+ on February 7, 2024, 88 days after opening.

When Will The Marvels Be Available Online?

Prior to its streaming release on Disney+, The Marvels will likely become available to purchase online in Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) platforms.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was digitally released on July 7, 2023, 63 days after opening in theaters.

It then became available on Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and DVD on August 1, 88 days after its release and just one day before streaming online.

Following a similar trend, The Marvels will likely become available on PVOD on Friday, January 12, 2024, 63 days after its theatrical release.

The physical release can also be expected to be around the time of its streaming release, most likely before hitting Disney+.

The Marvels hits theaters on Friday, November 10.