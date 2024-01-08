The Marvels Online Release Date Revealed: When Will It Start Streaming?

By Richard Nebens Posted:
The Marvels superhero trio

Fans got an update on The Marvels' upcoming online release date, leading many to wonder when the MCU sequel will begin streaming on Disney+.

Marvel Studios' 33rd theatrical movie hit theaters on November 10th as the latest entry in the MCU's Phase 5 slate, although it became arguably the franchise's biggest big-screen disappointment to date.

While tying the worst Audience Score in MCU history with a B, it also earned less than every other MCU movie ever made in theaters, barely crossing the $200 million mark at the global box office (via Box Office Pro).

The Marvels Gets Online Release Update

Monica Rambeau in astronaut suit in The Marvels
Marvel

After Marvel Studios' The Marvels debuted in theaters worldwide on November 10, MCU fans found out when the film will be available for online purchase.

The MCU sequel will be available in online marketplaces on Tuesday, January 16, with fans then being able to buy the film on digital platforms like Apple TV, Amazon, and Google Play.

This will mark a 67-day gap between The Marvels' theatrical and online release dates, although there is no official word on when the movie will be available to stream on Disney+.

When Will The Marvels Debut on Disney+?

Looking at recent MCU movies' Disney+ debuts will help give a better perspective on when The Marvels will get its chance to shine on Disney's global streaming service.

2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set the previous MCU record for the longest theatrical-to-streaming debut with an 82-day wait between those two dates, which made sense after the film grossed nearly $860 million at the box office.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 then had its own Disney+ release 89 days after hitting theaters after the blockbuster threequel came close to Black Panther 2's box office total with about $845 million in total.

The one movie that will likely indicate more closely when The Marvels will hit Disney+ is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which had a 90-day gap between its releases

Important to note, however, is that it also dealt with the legal issues surrounding Jonathan Majors as he faced domestic abuse charges in court.

Should The Marvels come close to the 80-90 day range for hitting Disney+ after hitting theaters, and considering MCU movies usually come on Tuesdays, this film could hit Disney+ sometime between January 30 and February 13.

But there's also a chance Marvel could bring the film to Disney's streaming service earlier when taking into account how heavily the film was criticized and how badly it flopped at the box office.

The Marvels will be available for online purchase starting on Tuesday, January 16.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: The Marvels
Release Date
November 10, 2023
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Brie Larson
Iman Vellani
Samuel L. Jackson
Teyonah Parris
Genres
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Superhero
- About The Author: Richard Nebens
Richard Nebens joined The Direct in March 2020, now serving as the site's Senior Writer and also working as an assistant editor and content creator. He started his journalism career as a hobby in 2019 and is passionate about sharing news and stories from the entertainment industry, especially comic book movies, comedy, and sci-fi. Richard looks to expand his knowledge about movies and TV every day, and he is eager to stay locked into the latest releases and breaking news at every opportunity.

LATEST NEWS

Every MCU Character Who Died In 2023
Michelle Keegan Reveals 1 Fear She Had to Overcome Filming Fool Me Once
Red Dead Redemption 3: Will a New Game Ever Release?
Foe Movie Ending Explained: Here's What Really Happened
First Photos from Young Sheldon's Final Season Officially Revealed

TRENDING

Fool Me Once Plot & Spoilers Explained
The Boy and The Heron Streaming: When Will It Release Online?
Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date & Remaining Schedule
Natalia Speaks TV Ending Explained
Stranger Things Actor Noah Schnapp's Controversy Explained