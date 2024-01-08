Fans got an update on The Marvels' upcoming online release date, leading many to wonder when the MCU sequel will begin streaming on Disney+.

Marvel Studios' 33rd theatrical movie hit theaters on November 10th as the latest entry in the MCU's Phase 5 slate, although it became arguably the franchise's biggest big-screen disappointment to date.

While tying the worst Audience Score in MCU history with a B, it also earned less than every other MCU movie ever made in theaters, barely crossing the $200 million mark at the global box office (via Box Office Pro).

Marvel

After Marvel Studios' The Marvels debuted in theaters worldwide on November 10, MCU fans found out when the film will be available for online purchase.

The MCU sequel will be available in online marketplaces on Tuesday, January 16, with fans then being able to buy the film on digital platforms like Apple TV, Amazon, and Google Play.

This will mark a 67-day gap between The Marvels' theatrical and online release dates, although there is no official word on when the movie will be available to stream on Disney+.

When Will The Marvels Debut on Disney+?

Looking at recent MCU movies' Disney+ debuts will help give a better perspective on when The Marvels will get its chance to shine on Disney's global streaming service.

2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set the previous MCU record for the longest theatrical-to-streaming debut with an 82-day wait between those two dates, which made sense after the film grossed nearly $860 million at the box office.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 then had its own Disney+ release 89 days after hitting theaters after the blockbuster threequel came close to Black Panther 2's box office total with about $845 million in total.

The one movie that will likely indicate more closely when The Marvels will hit Disney+ is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which had a 90-day gap between its releases.

Important to note, however, is that it also dealt with the legal issues surrounding Jonathan Majors as he faced domestic abuse charges in court.

Should The Marvels come close to the 80-90 day range for hitting Disney+ after hitting theaters, and considering MCU movies usually come on Tuesdays, this film could hit Disney+ sometime between January 30 and February 13.

But there's also a chance Marvel could bring the film to Disney's streaming service earlier when taking into account how heavily the film was criticized and how badly it flopped at the box office.

The Marvels will be available for online purchase starting on Tuesday, January 16.