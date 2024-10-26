Fans are still eagerly waiting to stream Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+, and a fresh update could suggest its release is far from imminent.

Deadpool 3 slashed and clawed its way into theaters in July as a box office sensation, grossing over $1.3 billion and breaking many records.

The movie recently began its home release tenure after coming to digital on October 1 before becoming available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on October 22.

Marvel Studios

An official press release from Disney+ revealed the streaming service's planned release schedule for November 2024 with one unfortunate absentee in Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recent MCU movies such as The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania all came to Disney+ 89 days after theaters.

As Deadpool & Wolverine will soon cross that milestone on Wednesday, October 23, the R-rated event will seemingly break Marvel Studios' record for the longest theatrical-to-streaming release window (post-Disney+'s launch).

Deadpool 3 is already set to make history in one way for Disney+ as it will mark the first R-rated movie distributed by Disney to stream on the platform.

Disney+ recently updated its Deadpool & Wolverine page with fresh technical spec info including its various video and audio formats, perhaps suggesting the streamer is preparing behind the scenes for a nearing release.

While Deadpool & Wolverine was absent from the streamer's November release schedule, Disney+ has been known to update these in the past after making further announcements, meaning it can never be ruled out.

As discussed earlier, recent Marvel Studios blockbusters have come to Disney+ around 89 days after releasing in theaters - a mark Deadpool & Wolverine will cross on October 23 with no streaming debut still in sight.

The streaming delay for Deadpool 3 is likely a result of its impressive box-office performance, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time after surpassing Joker.

Both Avatar: The Way of Water and Inside Out 2 were granted record-breaking theatrical-to-streaming windows only after turning over billions at the box office. For Pixar's latest, that release came around 103 days after theaters, while James Cameron's second Pandoran epic waited a whopping 173 days.

Perhaps the most likely option would see Marvel Studios' latest movie come to Disney+ in late November to be enjoyed over Thanksgiving. As Disney+ tends to release new movies on Wednesdays, this could see Deadpool & Wolverine begin streaming on Wednesday, November 27.

Then again, until an official announcement comes from Disney itself, any streaming release estimates are just that, estimates. As such, fans could even be kept waiting until December to catch Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+.

Deadpool & Wolverine is available now from digital stores and can also be purchased on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD.