New spec details have popped up on the Deadpool and Wolverine Disney Plus page, leading some to believe a streaming release for the film is imminent.

Ryan Reynolds' super-powered threequel has been one of the biggest stories of the entertainment world this year. In its run in theaters, Deadpool and Wolverine broke several box office records, including becoming the biggest R-rated movie of all time.

Because of this success, the MCU's only 2024 big-screen effort has taken its time coming to streaming. More than 80 days after its theatrical release, Deadpool 3 still has no streaming release on the calendar, but that could be changing soon.

Deadpool and Wolverine

An update on the official Deadpool and Wolverine Disney Plus page has fans thinking the movie's streaming release may finally be on the horizon.

After weeks of silence, the movie's landing page on the streaming platform received an update recently.

Where it once remained blank, the Disney+ page for Deadpool 3 now features full technical spec info including the various video and audio formats the movie will be available in (ie 3D, 4K Ultra HD, and Dolby Vision) as well as refocusing the page from the movie's trailer to the film itself:

"3D, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, Closed Captioning, and Audio Description."

The page also no longer sports a nebulous 2024 release date, with that section having been removed entirely.

Deadpool 3's trailer can still be watched through the page, but it seems as though the streamer is setting up for the movie's upcoming debut on the platform.

When Will Deadpool 3 Come to Disney+?

With this update happening now on the Deadpool and Wolverine landing page, this likely means its arrival is imminent.

Typically these sorts of details arrive on Disney+ several days or weeks before a movie's inevitable arrival.

Mere weeks ago, fans saw the same thing happen with one of Disney's other 2024 box office hits, Inside Out 2. The Pixar sequel's Disney+ page saw a similar update in the first week of September, before coming to the platform proper on Wednesday, September 25.

Inside Out 2 ultimately took 104 days to come to Disney's streamer after becoming the biggest movie of the year so far, and the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

If the movie were to follow in Inside Out 2's footsteps, then a streaming release in either the last week of October or the first week of November seems highly likely.

To hit that exact same 104-day mark, and come in on a Wednesday as most major Disney+ releases do, that would put Deadpool 3's streaming release on November 3.

This would come roughly a week and change after the movie's Blu-ray release as well, which seems to be typical of Disney titles as of late.

While it remains unclear when exactly it will come to streaming, whenever Deadpool and Wolverine does debut on Disney+, it will break astounding new ground for the platform.

Deadpool and Wolverine is now available for purchase on digital.