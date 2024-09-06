New details have emerged regarding Inside Out 2's upcoming streaming release on Disney+.

After spending more than 11 weeks in theaters so far, tearing it up at the box office in that time(read more about Inside Out 2's box office haul here), the sun is starting to loom on the streaming horizon for the hit Disney sequel.

A specific Disney+ release for the film remains in question (and could for quite some time), but some believe a streaming release date is mere weeks from being announced, as the movie strides into the next phase of its life.

Inside Out 2 Streaming Specs Emerge

Inside Out 2

As fans sit eagerly for Inside Out 2's streaming debut, the film got a major update on Disney+.

In preparation for the movie's release on the platform (which remains undated), the streamer updates its landing page on the platform with various technical specs and details for the movie

Fans may notice that where it once said simply "HD" under "Available in the following formats," it now lists several other technical specifics, including "3D, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, [and several others]:"

"3D, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, Closed Captioning, and Audio Description."

These are all the various technical bells and whistles one expects from a major blockbuster in 2024, but it could hint that a release of the film on the platform is imminent.

The page also no longer lists a release date (which was a nebulous 2024) and has seen its duration listing, which focused on the two-minute trailer available on Disney+, removed along with it as well.

The trailer can still be watched through the page, but the changes seem to be an indication that Disney is in the final steps of preparing for the movie to eventually come to the platform.

When Will Inside Out 2 Come to Disney+?

While not an outright confirmation Inside Out 2 is primed and ready for its Disney+ release, this small page update likely means a streaming debut is coming up quickly for the film.

According to previous reporting from Bloomberg, Inside Out 2's theatrical window was set to last at least 100 days.

This window is significantly longer than the recent average of 89 days which has become the norm for Disney, and in turn Pixar, fare as of late.

But that would make sense given the nearly $1.67 billion the movie has raked in at the worldwide box office (via Box Office Mojo).

Since early August, that box office momentum has started to slow, as it made a mere $3 million in its 11th week in theaters. In its 12th week on the big screen, the film is expected to barely hit the $1 million mark.

As of writing, it has been roughly 84 days since the movie's initial release. If Disney chooses to stick with that 100-day theatrical window for the film, that would indicate a streaming release coming sometime in the next three weeks.

Should a Disney+ debut be coming in the next 20 days or so, then, surely, fans will hear about it soon as Disney starts to drum up hype for the movie's arrival on its streaming hub.

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters worldwide.