Here’s When Deadpool & Wolverine Disney+ Release Is Expected

After breaking nearly every R-rated box office record, here is when to expect Deadpool & Wolverine on streaming.

Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ has been the streaming home of Marvel Studios, which now includes the X-Men and Deadpool. This means that the MCU's first R-rated movie will soon be available to stream on Disney+.

Now surpassing $1.2 billion worldwide, the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, fans will likely have to wait longer for Deadpool & Wolverine to hit Disney+ than they did for past titles like the 2023 flop The Marvels.

When Will Deadpool 3 Start Streaming on Disney Plus?

Following some tweaking during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, Marvel Studios' latest movies have been consistently released on Disney+ 89 days after release:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 70 days

- 70 days Eternals - 68 days

- 68 days Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 47 days

- 47 days Thor: Love and Thunder - 62 days

- 62 days Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 82 days

- 82 days Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - 89 days

- 89 days Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 89 days

- 89 days The Marvels - 89 days

If Deadpool & Wolverine were to follow this 2023 pattern, the hit film's Disney+ streaming date would be somewhere around October 23.

However, expectations for Deadpool & Wolverine should be delayed given its success, pushing its streaming release into November or even near the end of the year this December.

The box office performance of the film cannot be understated, with it vaulting back up to the number one spot (domestic) during its fifth weekend.

Marvel Studios' latest being the top movie a month after release is a testament to positive word of mouth and fans going back to rewatch the only 2024 MCU flick.

For reference, last July Barbie and Oppenheimer shot a lightning bolt through the box office, with both earning record-breaking summer success.

Barbie's streaming release was notably delayed due to its incredible performance in theaters. After opening on July 21, 2023, it later hit streaming on Max 147 days later on December 15 last year.

While Disney and Marvel are an entirely desperate studio, a similar window for Deadpool & Wolverine would not be shocking.

This would place the Disney+ streaming release of Deadpool & Wolverine around late December, possibly alongside Christmas time.

When Will Deadpool & Wolverine Be Available Online?

It may be a while before Deadpool & Wolverine makes its way to Disney+, but fans might not have to wait as long to watch the film outside of theaters.

In the coming weeks, Disney is expected to reveal its post-theatrical plans for the movie, including its release on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV.

Based on recent trends with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, which both hit PVOD 68 days after their theatrical releases, Deadpool & Wolverine could become available digitally as early as October 2.

However, given its top-notch box office performance, Disney might delay this release.

If the film continues to thrive in theaters, a digital release in early November could be more likely, while the studio seems more inclined to stick to its established theatrical-to-digital strategy rather than altering its approach to the Disney+ release.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.

