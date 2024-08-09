Following its release in theaters, conversation has started to bubble up surrounding the streaming debut of Deadpool 3 on Disney+.

The MCU's latest theatrical release, Deadpool & Wolverine, has been a resounding success for the studio. It serves as both an introduction of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool to Disney's super-powered world and a goodbye to an era of Marvel movies of a time gone by.

Once the film has rounded out its run in theaters, it will (like all other MCU projects) find its home on Disney+. The streamer already gave fans a taste of the movie on streaming thanks to an extended tease now available on the platform.

When Will Deadpool 3 Start Streaming on Disney Plus?

Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine is tearing it up in theaters worldwide, but the question of when fans will be able to stream the R-rated adventure on Disney+ remains a big one.

As of writing, Deadpool 3 does not have an exact streaming release date; however, one is surely coming.

Typically, new MCU movies have taken anywhere from 47 to 89 days to come to the platform post-theatrical release.

Below is a list of recent MCU movies and their theatrical to Disney+ window:

The last three Marvel Studios films have leaned toward the latter side of that range, though, meaning it could still be some time before Ryan Reynolds' latest super-powered romp comes to Disney+.

If Deadpool 3 follows this most recent pattern, that would put its Disney+ release sometime around October 23.

However, it seems likely that Deadpool 3's streaming date may be pushed thanks to the film's incredible success at the box office.

Despite the movie only being in theaters for a few weeks, it has already cemented itself in the record books. Disney may opt to keep it in theaters longer than other previous MCU movies like The Marvels or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to get every drop out of the Deadpool 3 orange.

For a better idea of when the movie will eventually come to Disney's streaming hub, fans should keep a keen eye on the recently released Inside Out 2.

Pixar's latest animated blockbuster has been a resounding financial success for Disney (becoming the biggest animated movie of all time). If the studio delays that movie's streaming date, one can assume Deadpool & Wolverine would get the same treatment.

If this were the case, which it seems highly likely will be, Deadpool & Wolverine's streaming release date would be delayed to sometime later in the year (likely late November or early December).

When Will Deadpool & Wolverine Be Available Online?

While it could be some time before Deadpool 3 comes to Disney+, fans may not have to wait that long to see the movie outside the local cinema.

In the next few weeks, fans should begin to learn Disney's plan for the movie in a post-theatrical space. The first date to watch is when the movie will hit online platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV.

The last two Marvel movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, arrived on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) storefronts 68 days after release.

If Deadpool & Wolverine were to follow in these films' footsteps, it would come to digital on October 2. Of course, there is always the chance Disney may choose to push this date because of the movie's financial success.

However, the studio seems less willing to alter its theatrical-to-digital strategy than its theatrical-to-Disney+ strategy because of box office numbers.

Should the studio push things down the road because the movie has been such as resounding success in theaters, then a digital release sometime in early November would make the most sense.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Read more about Deadpool & Wolverine on The Direct:

Deadpool 4 Release Status, News & Everything We Know

How Vanessa Is Alive In Deadpool 3: Deadpool and Wolverine, Explained

Deadpool and Wolverine: Earth 10005 vs 616 Differences Explained

Why Isn't Domino In Deadpool and Wolverine? Zazie Beetz's Absence Explained