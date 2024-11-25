Brie Larson Debuts New Hairstyle For Next Role (Photos)

Brie Larson's next role will take her to the stage in London and she's committing to her upcoming character with a brand new hairstyle.

Larson is known for her role as Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which she's appeared in Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, and The Marvels. The actress also has an Oscar for her role in Room and most recently starred and produced the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry.

For her next role, Larson is branching out into theatre, performing in a production on the West End.

Brie Larson Reveals New Haircut For Elektra

Brie Larson's next role will see her star as Elektra in a contemporary stage adaptation of Sophocles' classic Greek tragedy from Empire Street Productions.

With rehearsals for the play beginning in London, Larson took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal a new brunette pixie cut.

Brie Larson

The actress captioned the pictures, "Elektra is here," confirming the new hairstyle is the look she'll be sporting for the role.

Brie Larson

The actress was also spotted with her new look in a cast photo shared by Empire Street Productions for the first day of rehearsals on Elektra.

Larson has been seen with a somewhat similar hairstyle in the past when she appeared as Captain Marvel in the final battle in Avengers: Endgame. There, she wore a wig, whereas she appears to have committed to the new role this time by electing to chop off and dye her own hair for the duration of the play's run.

What Is Brie Larson's Next Role All About?

Larson's role in the upcoming play will be her West End debut and will see her star as Elektra in the play from January through April 2025.

The story of Sophocles' play follows Elektra and her brother Orestes seeking vengeance for the murder of their father.

The Empire Street Productions play will be directed by Daniel Fish with the translation and writing by Anne Carson. Larson is joined in the play by Patrick Vaill as Orestes, Stockard Channing as Clytemnestra, Greg Hicks as Aegisthus, and Marieme Diouf as Chrysothemis.

Larson said in a statement (via Playbill) earlier in the year that she "couldn't be more excited" to perform in Elektra and that she "look[ed] forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience."

Elektra begins on the West End on January 13, 2025.