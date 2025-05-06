Brie Larson Shares Cryptic Post on Social Media - And Now Marvel Fans Are Convinced She's Announcing Her Avengers: Doomsday Casting In Two Days

A new social post from Brie Larson has fans speculating whether the Marvel actress is preparing for a role in Avengers: Doomsday. Larson is well known for portraying Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the MCU and last appeared in 2023's The Marvels. Dozens of Marvel stars were recently confirmed for the cast of Avengers: Doomsday; however, Larson's chair was noticeably absent.

A new post on Larson's official social Instagram is teasing the actress's next move. The Captain Marvel star recently came off a three-month stint in Elektra on the West End, and her reflective post on her time with the production ends with the hint of a "new chapter" for the actress, which she will reveal on Thursday (May 8):

"Now it's time for a new chapter - more on that on Thursday."

Brie Larson/Instagram

Several things have added to the suspicion that this "new chapter" could be Larson's return to the MCU. One is that Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming in London, and the wrap of Larson's West End role potentially frees her up to appear in the film. Another is that Larson's name appeared on Jeff Sneider's recent list of actors rumored to appear in the new Avengers film, hinting that this Thursday announcement could be about Doomsday.

Additionally, Larson also revealed she'd met up with Kevin Feige before the Avengers: Doomsday reveal at San Diego Comic-Con last year, suggesting that they discussed something related to the MCU, but it's unclear what.

There's also a significant chance that Larson's next step isn't Marvel-related at all. The actress has branched out into several different areas recently, including YouTube, theatre, directing, and producing. The specific wording in the comment of this being a "new" chapter for the actress doesn't entirely lend itself to returning to a role she's held in three different MCU movies, but Marvel fans will have to wait until Thursday to find out.

Avengers: Doomsday is the next major crossover film in Phase 6 of the MCU. It is being directed by Avengers: Infinity and Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and will feature the return of dozens of MCU stars. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 1, 2026.

What is Next For Captain Marvel?

Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel's next adventure was teased by the end of The Marvels. In the movie, Captain Marvel teamed up with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to stop Dar-Benn from destroying Earth. Unfortunately, this came at a cost. Monica sacrificed herself to close an interdimensional portal that trapped her on the other side and left Carol determined to find her.

The post-credits scene for The Marvels reveals Monica awakening in an alternate universe where Kelsey Grammer's Beast is present. As Grammer is one of the cast members confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, some theories speculate that Monica may be stuck in the same universe as the X-Men, which could tie her into the plot of Avengers 5 - and therefore also link Captain Marvel to the action as well.

Captain Marvel was also a key player in the fight in Avengers: Endgame, and with it recently confirmed that Sam Wilson is rebuilding the Avengers, Carol Danvers is likely someone he'd want on his side.