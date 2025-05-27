New MCU Update Teases Brie Larson's Big Marvel Return In Phase 6 Movie

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson appears to be on her way back into the MCU for one of Phase 6's biggest movies, if a recent update is to be believed. First joining the franchise in 2019, Larson already stands as one of Marvel Studios' biggest names, with many expecting her to be a pivotal character in terms of bringing Phase 6 to an end.

Brie Larson is rumored to have joined the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday to reprise her role as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. Following appearances in five previous MCU projects since the end of the Infinity Saga, Captain Marvel's future was largely a mystery until new information hinted at Larson's upcoming comeback.

According to Atlanta Filming, Doomsday is set to film at the United Kingdom's Windsor Great Park just north of the Dark Wood on June 15, 18, 26, and 27. Part of the set being built for that shoot is a spaceship, which is thought to be the one Captain Marvel used in 2023's The Marvels.

Marvel Studios

While this is the first indication of Brie Larson being in Phase 6's first Avengers movie, it is not shocking, considering how powerful she is in the MCU and how big her character is in the grand narrative. It also comes after rumors indicated Larson potentially teasing her role in Doomsday in early May, although that turned out to be an announcement for a new cookbook.

Along with Larson (reportedly), Avengers: Doomsday has 27 confirmed cast members, who will be involved in an epic battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. While plot details remain under wraps, this movie will bring together the MCU's top names alongside legacy stars from past Marvel films for the biggest Marvel Studios project to date. Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming, and it will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Brie Larson's Potential Role in Phase 6's Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Doomsday is rumored to use Larson as part of Sam Wilson's new team of Avengers, which will also reportedly feature Joaquin Torres, Bruce Banner, and Wong. This tracks well after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings pitted Larson next to Wong (Benedict Wong) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in the mid-credits scene, teasing the forming of a new Avengers squad.

Carol is also now on Earth more permanently, working for a solution to bring Monica Rambeau back from the undisclosed new dimension she found as she closed the rift in spacetime at the end of The Marvels. While it is still unclear how exactly the Avengers team will bring her in, many presume Sam Wilson will seek her out after dedicating himself to rebuilding the team in Captain America: Brave New World.

Looking ahead to Doomsday, Captain Marvel is expected to be one of the Avengers' most powerful characters, who will be vital in helping take down Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Taking a leadership position for the team, her expertise with outer space and possibly the multiverse will come in handy as the movie's heroes reassemble.

While the details from this specific scene are still in the dark, Carol Danvers is sure to be no minor player when she takes on her second major team-up film in the MCU.