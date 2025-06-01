Brie Larson Ignites Avengers: Doomsday Return Rumors With New Photo

Suspicion is mounting that Brie Larson will appear in Avengers: Doomsday following a new social post from the Captain Marvel actress. Larson has appeared as Carol Danvers in two Multiverse Saga projects (The Marvels and the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). However, surprisingly, the actress was not on the list of names announced for Avengers 5.

While Larson may not have officially been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, speculation is rife that she will be in the film. Larson recently attended the opening of Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, and one of the photos from the actress' Instagram sharing her adventures at the theme park has an overt Marvel connection. The image shows Larson posing next to a piece of art that uses Captain Marvel sketches to spell out the letters "DANVERS," which is the last name of Larson's MCU hero. Adding to that is a second artwork beneath the first, which reads "AVENGE."

Brie Larson

This post follows another recent social post from the actress teasing a "new chapter" in her career. Fans were convinced Larson was teasing something Avengers-related, given that Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production in the UK. However, it ended up being the announcement of a new cookbook that Larson is co-authoring.

This is Larson's second social post in as many weeks, adding to the rumors that the actress will return as Captain Marvel. Of course, Larson's post with the Carol Danvers artwork might not allude to anything at all. It may just have been serendipitous timing, with the actress seeing an opportunity to share her love for her Marvel character while at Universal's theme park.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame duo Anthony and Joe Russo, and the film has over 25 MCU stars already attached. Despite the Marvel film's recent delay, Avengers: Doomsday will be the next big superhero crossover film in the MCU.

Will Captain Marvel Be a Part of Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

While fans should temper their expectations about Larson's recent social posts, that hasn't the rumors from mounting that she will reprise her role in the next Avengers film.

Insider Alex Perez revealed only days ago that Larson's hero is intended to be a part of Sam Wilson's Avengers lineup (which will rival the New Avengers introduced in Thunderbolts*). This also came on the heels of a report from Jeff Sneider that revealed the rumored cast list for Avengers: Doomsday, which Larson's name was a part of.

As one of the strongest Avengers team members, it would make sense for Larson to reappear as Captain Marvel in the next crossover film. Captain Marvel was last seen searching for her missing friend, Monica Rambeau, in The Marvels, who was revealed to have crossed over to another universe in the post-credits scene. This universe also contained Kelsey Grammer's X-Men hero Beast. As Grammer is a confirmed cast member for Avengers: Doomsday, this could be the link that is needed to bring Carol Danvers back into the action.