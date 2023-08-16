Promotion for The Marvels is moving forward but without its three female leads.

In this sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers finds herself sharing the spotlight when her light-based powers "become entangled" with her "estranged niece" Monica Rambeau and "super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel."

Set to release on November 10, press coverage for Captain Marvel 2 is in full swing but now without its talented trio.

The Marvels' Actor-Free Press Tour

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, The Marvels' press tour no longer includes Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, or any of the film's supporting cast.

While it's true that the three leads have participated in interviews, including one with EW, about the Phase 5 film, those occurred prior to the strike.

But now, as Marvel Studios continues to promote its upcoming film, it's having to do so without its talent as the strike prevents actors from publically promoting studio projects.

For instance, Captain Marvel 2's official press feature with Total Film only included interviews with non-writers (due to the WGA strike) and non-actor filmmakers, such as director Nia DaCosta, composer Laura Karpman, executive producer Mary Livanos, and even cat wrangler Jo Vaughan (thanks to Goose and the Flerkens).

There were concerns that The Marvels may be delayed as the film's marketing campaigns would've benefitted from having its actors like Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson promote the film.

However, an updated studio schedule from Disney's third-quarter earnings report showed the Marvel Studios sequel holding on to its November 10, 2023 release date.

Therefore, it seems that The Marvels will continue doing press, just without its cast.

What The Marvels Press Tour Could've Been

Not only is The Marvels the MCU's first all-female leading cast, but also its first real team since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

While the strikes are a worthwhile cause, it's still unfortunate that the film's stars can't discuss or promote this fact.

Fans are also missing out on interviews and commentary from Iman Vellani, whose real-life fandom and enthusiasm helped promote Disney+'s Ms. Marvel last year.

Knowing what The Marvels press could be, the question of whether the movie should be delayed is worth considering.

However, Marvel Studios' marketing is some of the best in the business, and more delays will only complicate the MCU's already messy slate.

There's also the reality that fans are already familiar with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. And, Teyonah Parris' Monica and Iman Vellani's Kamala were well-received Disney+ characters with fans of their own.

Perhaps Marvel Studios doesn't actually need the stars themselves to generate interest and sell the film?

Since The Marvels' theatrical debut is still months away, this story is far from over, especially if the strikes come to an end.

But in the meantime, just how Marvel Studios handles its next film - but without its cast - will be interesting to see.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on Friday, November 10.