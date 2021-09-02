The New Ms. Marvel Actress Made an Adorable Iron Man-Centric Short Film

Even with everything still set to come for Marvel Studios before the end of 2022, there is no slowing down with content premiering in theaters and on streaming in 2021. Potentially starting off that run on Disney+ next year is Ms. Marvel, which will be the first time any new hero has headlined a series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The plot for Ms. Marvel has been kept under wraps more so than many of its MCU counterparts, although fans have gotten a handful of looks at costumes that newcomer Iman Vellani will don throughout. The series also boasts an all-star directing team led by Bad Boys for Life duo Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah and numerous young newcomers that will join Vellani's supporting cast on-screen.

Although Vellani will be making her Hollywood debut in this series, reports have detailed that she's been a die-hard MCU fan, particularly an Iron Man fan, for most of her life. Now, a video from this year that just resurfaced online is proving that to be true in a big way.

Ms. Marvel's New Short Film (Directed by Iman Vellani)

In May 2021, Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani posted a homemade short film featuring herself and action figures of Ms. Marvel and Iron Man on Vimeo. Up until recently, the video garnered only a few hundred views on Vimeo.

Throughout the 90-second short, Vellani showcases Marvel memorabilia at every turn, including Captain Marvel socks, an Iron Man poster on her wall, an Iron Man decal on her MacBook, and an Avengers comic that she's reading.

She then turns the video to black & white as she takes out action figures of Ms. Marvel and Iron Man, having them interact in stop-motion as Billy Joel's I Don't Want to Be Alone plays in the background. The video included a brief description that expressed Vellani's love for Robert Downey Jr.: "Rdj if u see this ily."

Vellani Channeling Kamala Khan In Real Life

Shortly after Vellani was cast as the MCU's Kamala Khan, reports detailed that she was a huge Iron Man fan and loved the MCU as a whole, even dedicating a stop-motion movie to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige during the pandemic. Marvel has done a fantastic job through the years of finding stars that love the MCU's source material, although Vellani may be taking that to a whole new level.

While Vellani's character is an MCU fangirl within the confines of the show too, specifically Captain Marvel, fans will certainly be looking to see if the actress' real-life love of Iron Man makes it into the story as well.

Vellani clearly made a big impression on Marvel Studios upon auditioning for the role, particularly with Ms. Marvel being the very first credit on her acting resume. Not having had much exposure to the public yet, the youngster should have plenty of chances to put her passion for the MCU on display as the debut for her Disney+ show draws closer.

This streaming run will only be the start of Vellani's stardom as she's already signed on to reprise the role of Kamala Khan alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in 2022's The Marvels. As she develops her powers and starts meeting her superhero idols, the stage will be set for quite the fun run with the MCU's Kamala Khan.

There is currently no set release date for Ms. Marvel on Disney+.