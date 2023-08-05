According to a Captain Marvel 2 star, The Marvels' trio may have superpowers, but that doesn't mean they're not human.

In the years following 2019's Captain Marvel, which was the MCU's first female-led film, Marvel Studios has gone higher, further, and faster in producing more female-driven projects, such as Black Widow, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and She-Hulk.

So, for Brie Larson's next MCU chapter, Marvel Studios upped the ante with an all-female ensemble whose characters may or may not be thrilled about having to team up.

Captain Marvel 2's "Troubled" Trio?

Marvel

Speaking with the cast of The Marvels, which took place prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Teyonah Parris told Entertainment Weekly that the film's trio is "smart, fun," and "intelligent," but also "troubled:"

“I’m excited that the MCU has three lead women, all from very diverse backgrounds, and they’re all baddies in their own way. It’s going to be really exciting just to see these smart, fun, intelligent, and troubled women find their way.”

While Teyonah Parris made her Marvel debut as Monica Rambeau in 2021's WandaVision, her character already existed in the MCU as the young daughter of Maria Rambeau, Carol Danvers' best friend, in 2019's Captain Marvel.

It's no secret that Parris' grown-up Monica has a few issues with her absentee Aunt Carol, which is expected to be explored in The Marvels.

Speaking of trouble, The Marvels' female cast includes the film's villain, the Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn, played by Zawe Ashton.

The fact the sequel features women both on-camera and behind, such as Captain Marvel 2's female director, Nia DaCosta, left Ashton "very moved:"

“It’s this all-female sci-fi extravaganza, with a woman on the other side of the camera. I felt very moved, actually, being involved in it. It’s not an environment you’re often in — a huge-budget movie with all these badass women and Samuel L. Jackson. That just doesn’t happen.”

Iman Vellani, who made her MCU debut in 2022's Ms. Marvel and rounds out The Marvels' team, shared further detail about the scope and realism of the film's characters, referring to their "real flaws and real arcs:"

"We’re really lucky because we have such a plethora of female characters with real flaws and real arcs. Time and time again, it’s proven that not only do these stories have such a robust fan base, but they sell.”

The Marvels' "Smart" Storytelling

While breaking new ground and highlighting women on and off-screen makes history, a story of three flawed, relatable women with their own human challenges is what will audiences will remember and connect with.

MCU stories are at their best when their heroes' humanity is part of the stakes and just as integral as superhero powers and climatic battles.

Given Captain Marvel 2's cast description of women "finding their way" but with "flaws," it sounds like that's exactly what Nia DaCosta's film is aiming to do.

While audiences will have to wait until November to discover if it succeeds, it's worth noting that Marvel Studios has more female-led projects in the works.

In addition to Alaqua Cox's Echo, which debuts November 29 on Disney+, Ironheart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos are also expected to premiere in the near future.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on Friday, November 10.