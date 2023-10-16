New Captain Marvel 2 Trailer Teases Major Thor Character Cameo

The latest trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels included a potential cameo for a character from the Thor franchise.

Thor was last seen in the MCU during 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, in which he went on a wild adventure all across the universe with Valkyrie, Jane Foster, and Korg.

Rumors pointed to Captain Marvel 2 including a Valkyrie cameo after Tessa Thompson’s headshot was seen amongst other pictures for the film’s cast, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Thor Character in Captain Marvel 2 Trailer

Marvel Studios’ latest trailer for The Marvels included a potential cameo by Valkyrie, who’s best known for her role in the last two movies from the Thor quadrilogy.

The end of the trailer included what appears to be a shot of the Bifrost forming in the sky, which would likely mean that either Thor, Valkyrie, or another Asgardian could be a part of Captain Marvel 2.

This comes amidst rumors that Valkyrie will actually be involved romantically with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in this movie - a plot point many fans have wanted to see come to fruition.

The new promotional trailer for The Marvels can be watched below, with the Bifrost Bridge making an appearance starting at the :26 mark:

Will Valkyrie Appear in Captain Marvel 2?

At this point, there’s no way to leave a potential Valkyrie cameo off the table for The Marvels, especially after the movie’s promotional tour utilized Thor from Avengers: Endgame in a recent preview.

But with plenty of other characters to catch up with from this cast, most prominently Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, it would seem that Valkyrie wouldn’t be set for a major role in this sequel.

Currently, reports indicated that The Marvels will be the shortest film in MCU history at only 105 minutes long, meaning that the plot will be fairly condensed around the film’s three leading heroines.

But with other rumors indicating that the sequel will actually tie in heavily with the grand scheme of the Multiverse Saga, only time will tell just how much action and drama will be jam-packed into that runtime.

The Marvels is set to arrive in theaters on Friday, November 10.