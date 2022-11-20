MCU: 8 Upcoming Projects Where Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Is Expected to Appear

One of the most popular active characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch; so where might she be post-Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.?

Earlier this year, the Sam Raimi-directed film showcased Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in a whole new light. This time around, she wasn't very heroic—rather, she was the villain of the whole movie.

After coming to some heavy realizations about what she was doing, Wanda pulled down Mount Wundagore around her in the film's climactic battle. That's the last time anyone has seen her, and as it stands now, there are no confirmed upcoming appearances for her in the MCU.

But it's obviously an inevitability that Wanda Maximoff will be seen. But where?

1.) What If...? Season 2

While What If…? May not be the most exciting continuation of the character, Elizabeth Olsen has been confirmed to voice Ms. Maximoff in at least one episode of the show’s second season.

Sadly plot details aren’t known just yet, but it’s not surprising to see Wanda come back for the series. She’s an important character, one who would need at least mentioning when exploring most alternate storylines for the MCU.

Whenever she does rear her head, it probably won’t be the zombie version seen twice in the first season.

Maybe the very end of Captain Carter’s debut in Season 2 will offer up an alternate version of Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s post-credits scene with Wanda and Pietro.

The show could also explore what would have happened if she won in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or simply never left WandaVision’s Westview.

2.) Agatha: Coven of Chaos

One of the strongest possibilities on this list is none other than the first WandaVision spinoff: Agatha: House of Chaos.

The nine-episode series will follow fan-favorite villain Agatha Harkness, played by Kathyrn Hahn. The last time audiences saw her, she had been banished to a boring suburban life by Wanda before she left Westview.

One would have to assume that Agatha will get free, probably sooner rather than later. One of her first moves would likely be to try and find the Scarlet Witch.

Then there's also the fact that the show has cast Joe Locke as "a gay teen with a dark sense of humor." This description, on top of how the actor looks in general, fits perfectly with Wiccan, aka Billy Kaplan, Wanda Maximoff's son.

If Wanda herself somehow doesn't make the cut, this show will almost certainly begin paving the path to Scarlet Witch's inevitable return.

3. & 4.) Avengers: The Kang Dynasty & Secret Wars

With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, it's easy to assume that nearly every MCU character will play some role, big or small, at some point within both projects.

In the comics, the Scarlet Witch is a Nexus Being. This means there’s a Variant of her in every reality, and her existence is crucial to the stability of the entire Multiverse.

That exact concept hasn’t quite made it into the MCU yet, but Wanda does still have extremely important ties to the Multiverse. Her rampage through multiple realities in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one key example, as is how she seemingly erased the Darkhold from all realities.

Her connection to those events will almost certainly be something that gets Kang the Conqueror’s attention and play a crucial role in the plot across the two event films.

5.) Wonder Man

The Wonder Man series was announced a few months ago, but it doesn’t take long to see why that show would be an important direction to go in. The leading hero, Simon Williams, who will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, has heavy ties to both Wanda and Vision in the comics.

For one, in the source material, Vision’s brainwaves are actually made from Williams' and not another AI like in the MCU. The two even once had a bond akin to brotherhood.

However, Wonder Man also has feelings for Wanda—something that she eventually reciprocates. Naturally, this became a point of contention at some point, even though, in the end, Wanda goes back to Vision.

While Vision and Wanda don’t share the same kind of connection to Wonder Man in the MCU, it’s still the perfect place to play off of their dynamic, as seen in the comic.

Though, if the show does end up being more comedic, it could be a strange place for Wanda to show up next.

6.) Vision Quest

Vision Quest is the most recent Marvel Studios project to have entered development (that the world knows of, at least). Its existence also makes it the second WandaVision spin-off, adding to the likelihood of Wanda’s involvement.

Reliable sources have indicated that there’s a real possibility of Olsen returning as Wanda at some point in this show.

But what would her role be? The two didn’t seem too interested in one another the last time they crossed paths. Perhaps Wanda is looking to redeem herself or feels that she knows how to bring the Vision she knew back into this newer version of himself.

While Vision Quest could easily do plenty of incredible things with only Paul Bettany’s hero at the lead, his relationship with the Scarlet Witch is so integral to their characters within the MCU that it would almost feel a little strange if she never showed up at all.

7.) Doctor Strange 3

While it's not known yet if there’ll even be a third Doctor Strange movie, if there were, Scarlet Witch’s involvement would make a lot of sense.

Perhaps all of her destructive actions throughout Multiverse of Madness started a few incursions. After all, the last time audiences saw Strange was when he went off with Charlize Theron’s Clea to help stop such an event.

It would also be the best way to make sure that most audiences see a possible redemption arc for the character. Some people, sadly, do not watch all the Disney+ content—so continuing her in a film could be the optimal choice.

8.) Young Avengers

A Young Avengers project has not yet been confirmed by Marvel Studios but looking at how many of its members have been introduced over the last two years, it seems to be an all but foregone conclusion.

But the two potential teammates that pertain to Wanda the most, Wiccan and Speed, also happen to be her two sons reincarnated into different bodies; classic comics convolution.

There’s a particular story arc from the comics where Wiccan’s reality-altering powers start getting out of hand, leading him to seek out the missing Scarlet Witch. Oddly enough, that concept could easily fit right into the MCU’s current narrative.

But would this version of Wiccan know anything about his mystical mother’s terrible deeds? Or will he and his brother be in for a rude awakening?

The Redemption of the Scarlet Witch

Given the last time audiences saw Scarlet Witch, she had just gone on a murdering rampage, the character obviously isn't in the best of places. One would have to think that Marvel Studios will want to get her redemption arc started sooner rather than later.

The character goes through a similar journey in the comics, and in the end, she always comes out on top. Hopefully, that translates to the screen as well.

Even more so, hopefully, she can get her act together by the time Avengers: Secret Wars comes knocking. When it comes to a reality-ending event, if there's anyone who could help stop it, it would be Wanda Maximoff.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.