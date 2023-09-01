Marvel Studios has been making big cosmic expansions across Phases 4 and 5, and much of that was celebrated in a new teaser.

During the Multiverse Saga, the MCU has expanded into a number of branches exploring different powers and corners of the evergrowing superhero world, among which is the cosmic side of things.

In the ongoing Phase 5, the MCU is taking two big-screen dips into the cosmos with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels.

Marvel Studios Celebrates the Cosmic

Marvel U.K. officially released a new trailer on X (formerly known as Twitter) to promote its many cosmic movies and shows streaming now on Disney+.

The promo comes after the streaming debut of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and ahead of the theatrical release of The Marvels, which are arriving back-to-back as Phase 5's two cosmic MCU movies.

The minute-and-a-half teaser included footage from the Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, Avengers, and Eternals franchises, with additional clips from the Ms. Marvel series and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Taking a trip back to the MCU's first truly cosmic project, Guardians of the Galaxy, the teaser included a snippet of the galactic misfits watching the Celestial Eson the Searcher destroying a planet with the Power Stone.

Speaking of cosmic powers, Thor: Love and Thunder's Eternity was featured as Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher knelt before the galactic entity to grant his one wish to bring his daughter back to life.

Amongst the shots from various Avengers movies came one from the opening of Infinity War in which Rocket took several of Earth's Mightiest heroes on their first trips into the cosmic, asking, "Who's never been to space before?"

The sci-fi MCU trailer ends with Kamala Khan lying in her bed as she initially experimented with her ancient bangle in Ms. Marvel, declaring "cosmic" in awe.

The teaser, which was captioned "The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got even more cosmic," can be seen below:

The MCU's Cosmic Future Explained

Marvel Studios has several projects on the way that are expected to continue exploring the cosmic corner of the MCU beyond what has already happened across Phases 4 and 5, most recently through Guardians 3.

The expansion will continue later this year in November's The Marvels as the Captain Marvel sequel will unite three cosmically-powered heroes - Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan.

Speaking of Khan, Ms. Marvel is rumored to be coming back for Season 2 on Disney+ down the line, although that remains unconfirmed; so its release will likely be quite some time away, especially with the strikes still going on.

Eternals is expected to see a sequel which is bound to offer a massive expansion to the cosmic branch of the MCU as it dives more into the ancient Celestials.

Fantastic Four will also offer plenty more cosmic given the team famously gets their powers during an experimental space flight during which they were exposed to cosmic rays. However, that particular part of their story isn't expected to feature in their 2026 movie as it will officially not be another origin story.

Beyond that, Marvel cosmic icon Nova is set to make his MCU debut in his own project, but it remains unclear at this time how far along development is and whether it will end up being a movie, series, or Disney+ special.

The Marvels hits theaters on November 10.