Eternals 2 Reportedly Enters New Stage of Development at Marvel

Eternals 2 MCU Marvel
By Richard Nebens Posted:

While the state of development on an Eternals sequel hasn't been made official, Eternals 2 just got its most promising update yet ahead of its MCU debut.

Eternals Sequel Gets Production Update

Eternals, Angelina Jolie
Marvel

Insider KC Walsh revealed on Twitter that Eternals 2 has now been "added to Marvel Studios' production calendar," indicating that the studio is now set on making a sequel and that it's in its earliest stages of development.

This is the most concrete news yet surrounding an Eternals sequel, which was never guaranteed by the higher-ups at Marvel Studios after the original debuted in November 2021.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Why Captain Marvel 2 Got Delayed Revealed by New Report
Venom 3: Tom Hardy Shares Prep Announcement
HBO's The Last of Us Star Thinks Season 3 Will Happen (Exclusive)
X-Men Actor Speaks on Cyclops Return Prospects as Avengers 6 Rumors Heat Up

TRENDING

Ahsoka Season 1 Gets Release Date Update from Rosario Dawson
Why Ant-Man 3: Quantumania Abandoned Michael Peña’s Luis, Explained by Director
Jason Momoa Reportedly Exiting Aquaman Due to ‘Terrible’ Upcoming Movie
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Finally Confirms Clone Wars Theory
Marvel Studios' Grim Reaper Actor Choice Reportedly Revealed