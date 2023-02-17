Eternals 2: Accidental Sequel 'Announcement' Clarified by Marvel Actor

Eternals actor Patton Oswalt recently talked about some past comments he made about the film's sequel already being planned.

Eternals was released in 2021 and quickly became one of the most polarizing films in the entire MCU. However, the ending set up more than one storyline to potentially be explored in a sequel, with some of the Eternals team members being taken captive by Arishem, the remaining members meeting Starfox and Pip the Troll, and Dane Whitman finding the Ebony Blade.

Even though there hasn't been an official announcement about Eternals 2, Patton Oswalt, who played Pip the Troll in one of Eternals' post-credits scenes, said in August 2022 that a sequel announcement was imminent and that Chloé Zhao would be returning as the director.

Oswalt's fellow Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani cast doubt on those comments months after they were made, but Oswalt himself never clarified them until now.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Eternals actor Patton Oswalt talked about when he previously stated that a sequel to the MCU film was in the works with Chloé Zhao directing.

The actor clarified what he previously said and actually stated that he has no idea if there is going to be a sequel or not. According to Oswalt, the only reason he commented on the matter was because "(he) was catfished by the internet:"

"If there is going to be a sequel, I’ll be the last to know. I was catfished by the internet."

Oswalt also revealed that Pip the Troll is "the first motion-capture" character he has ever played, and explained how he was able to film alongside Harry Styles:

"That was the first motion-capture guy I’ve ever played. I was on a little wheelie chair next to Harry Styles. What better way to jump in?"

Is Eternals 2 Happening?

Eternals definitely didn't get the reception that Marvel Studios was looking for when it was released in theaters. In the entirety of the MCU, it was the first film to ever receive a "Rotten" critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It isn't unreasonable to assume that the polarizing reactions to Eternals dampened the possibilities of a sequel, especially with how packed the MCU slate is for the next two years. However, Harry Styles' future in the MCU has already been teased by Marvel Studios Producer Nate Moore, who stated that "there are more stories to be told" regarding the brother of Thanos.

While that doesn't mean these stories will include Eternals 2, it is hard to believe that Marvel Studios would just ignore what was set up at the end of the first film and the interactions between Starfox and the remaining team members that weren't taken by Arishem.

With that being said, it is likely that the Eternals will show up at some point down the line, and it is also likely that Eternals 2 will be officially announced at some point down the line.