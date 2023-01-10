Harry Styles’ Marvel Future Gets Reassuring Update from Producer

Harry Styles' MCU debut as Starfox in Eternals' post-credits scene led many to wonder if it was simply for fan service, but a new update from one of Marvel Studios' producers offered a promising future for the character.

The aforementioned post-credits scene saw Styles' Eros and Pip the Troll arriving in the spaceship of Thena, Makkari, and Druig to offer their help in finding the rest of the Eternals that Arishem took at the end of the movie.

Starfox's MCU return is one of the biggest question marks of the franchise, and the hopes have dwindled after a discouraging sequel update from Barry Keoghan.

Despite that, a reassuring development about Starfox's MCU return emerged.

Will Harry Styles' Starfox Return?

Speaking as a guest in Deadline's Crew Call Podcast, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore was asked if Harry Styles' Starfox debut wasn't "just a stunt."

Moore responded by saying, "no," saying they didn't cast the former One Direction member "for a tag:"

“No, we certainly didn’t cast Harry for a tag. I mean, again– And a character [that] maybe I have too much affection for, ’cause he’s had some problematic runs in publishing, but... ”

When Moore mentioned that Starfox had some problematic runs in publishing, Deadline pointed out that the question was brought up due to the movie.

Moore continued by sharing that Eternals director Chloé Zhao was the one responsible for bringing Styles into the fold:

D’Alessandro: “That was your film, Eternals. That’s why I brought it up.” Moore: “It was. Yeah, no, and Chloé [Zhao] is a giant Harry Styles fan and… I’d always pitch like, ‘Eros, he’s really cool.’ And she’s like, ‘It’s Harry Styles.’ And I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ And she was obsessed, and chased him down, and got him into the movie."

The MCU producer then reassured that "there are more stories to be told" with Starfox, noting his "really interesting connection" with Thanos.

Moore also teased that "there's no limit" to how good Starfox will be in his return:

"But there are more stories to be told with that character. He’s fascinating. He has a really interesting connection with Thanos; they’re half-brothers and share the same father. He has an interesting power set. He’s a complicated character, but a really fun character. And I think… having met Harry Styles, he is as charming as you want him to be. And I think there’s no limit to how good that character’s going to be once we get to bring him back.”

It is unknown when Starfox will return, but in a past interview, Styles mentioned that he "[doesn't] imagine [he'd] do a movie for a while," joking how "it'd be funny if [Eternals] was it" for his MCU debut.

The actor also admitted how “[he] think[s] there’ll be a time again when [he’ll] crave it,” but that he’s currently focused on his music career at this stage.

Still, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Styles will have a role to play at some point in the franchise's future, even using the word "exciting:"

"Yes, the adventures of Eros and Pip is something that’s very exciting for us."

When Will Harry Styles' Starfox Return?

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore's latest reassuring comments indicate that there is indeed a plan to bring Harry Styles' Starfox back into the MCU. This should ease the worries of many fans, especially after Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani felt "weird" about the actor's debut.

Adapting Starfox's story into the MCU is not an easy feat. Jim Starlin, the character's creator, even admitted that he “[has] no idea” how the MCU will handle the character, seeing as he’s a “sociopath” and “sexual predator.”

Still, Marvel Studios' expertise in handling complex stories amid a shared universe setup is poised to be more than enough to handle a complicated character like Starfox.

As for when Starfox will return, the long-rumored Eternals sequel is the best bet. Although a past rumor revealed that a solo Disney+ project could be in the cards for Starfox, it remains to be seen if it will come to fruition.

However, Pip the Troll actor Patton Oswalt offered optimism about a Starfox/Pip project, noting that Marvel's projects about lesser-known characters always seem to "end up kind of really blossoming."

Whatever the case, the future is bright for Harry Styles' Starfox.

Eternals is streaming on Disney+.