MCU Actor Responds to Harry Styles' Marvel Spin-off Rumors

In the aftermath of Eternals' dramatic cliffhanger, moviegoers were left gobsmacked by a post-credit stinger that introduced Harry Styles into the MCU. The former One Direction member was introduced as Eros, better known to comic readers as Starfox, the brother of Thanos, the royal prince of Titan, and an Eternal in his own right.

Eros arrived alongside his drunken teleporting companion, Patton Oswalt's Pip the Troll, to offer his help to the Eternals after most of the group was taken by Arishem to judge what happened on Earth. Ever since then, fans of the music heartthrob have been eager to discover when Eros will next appear in the MCU, with all signs pointing toward Eternals 2.

Now, rumors have spread that Styles may be eyeing a heroic solo outing, and the actor behind his CGI traveling companion is all aboard.

Eternals Actor Discusses Harry Styles' Eros Spin-Off Rumors

Eternals' Pip the Troll actor Patton Oswalt recently spoke with ComicBook, addressing reports that Harry Styles' Eros, aka Starfox, will star in a solo project for Marvel Studios.

The rumor mill started with an exclusive report from The SPR Project claiming Styles' Eros will lead his own solo outing following his debut in Eternals' mid-credit scene. The former One Direction member was previously rumored to have signed on to a five-picture deal at Marvel Studios.

Addressing the rumors, Oswalt described that a Starfox/Pip project "would be dice [he'd] like to roll" because Marvel's projects about lesser-known characters always seem to "end up kind of really blossoming:"

"I have not heard those rumors. That would be amazing if it [the sequel was about Starfox and Pip] was true, because it just seems to me that every time Marvel has rolled the dice on these kinds of B or C-level characters that everyone's like, 'Oh, who cares about them?' That's where they end up kind of really blossoming. There's Guardian of the Galaxy. I don't know if you've seen the new Ms. Marvel show, but it is just an absolute delight. I mean, it's such a great ... And also, I'm a huge fan of both the Ant-Man movies. I think those are fantastic and very, very underrated in terms of a Marvel and capturing the spirit of those times. So if they did a movie about Starfox and Pip, that would be ... Those would be dice I'd like to roll. Why not?"

When Will Harry Styles' Eros Next Appear?

Eros has yet to demonstrate his heroic abilities in the MCU, but Marvel Comics' Starfox holds the psychic ability to control the powers of others. Thanos' Eternal brother has always been portrayed as a hard-partying womanizer, having, both accidentally and unintentionally, used his abilities to coerce women into falling in love with him.

These abilities have landed Eros in many conundrums over the years, particularly when he was placed on trial for sexually assaulting a married woman. She-Hulk, with whom he had a romantic relationship with, ultimately ended up serving as his attorney, until Starfox used his abilities to sway the court - perhaps this arc may be adapted in the legal comedy Disney+ series this year.

A solo outing starring Styles' Starfox could prove to be among the most unique entries into the MCU, depending on the direction it was taken. Perhaps it could serve as an origin tale that would explore Starfox's famous lifestyle and his relationship with Thanos, this would even offer Marvel Studios the perfect avenue to dive into the rom-com genre.

With Werewolf by Night and the Guardians of the Galaxy slated to lead Disney+ holiday specials, perhaps Styles' Eros could tackle a Valentine's Day celebratory special - one that could see the Eternals try to find love, or maybe just a casual fling, in the Marvel universe.

Styles just launched his latest solo album "Harry's House," which he will be touring worldwide until March 2023. With these intense commitments in mind, it may be a while before Eros next surfaces in the MCU, with his solo film or series more likely to spin out of his appearance in Eternals 2​​​​​​. However, the artist does have a gap in his Australian tour dates between mid-December and late-February, which may open the doors for the actor to film an MCU appearance.

Eternals is streaming now exclusively on Disney+.