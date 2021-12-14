Marvel Boss Teases Harry Styles' MCU Future

With Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters soon, it's easy to forget Marvel Studios' previous project: Eternals. The film saw the introducion of an incredibly diverse cast of superheroes to the MCU world, including Angelina Jolie's Thena, Lauren Ridloff's Makkari, and Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos. The movie was one of the most epic that Marvel has released to date; sadly, it also hit some new lows.

The film became the first MCU project to be scored as Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, something that not all fans agreed with. In fact, one of the higher-ups at Marvel Studios believes the reaction to be, at least in part, an inability to embrace how they stirred everything up.

Either way, the film made its mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving a dead Celestial emerging in the middle of the ocean. Another big addition to the world? Harry Styles' Eros, brother to Thanos, who was introduced after the credits rolled.

Now, Marvel Studios' President has confirmed that the character has a future past Eternals.

More Eros to Come

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet premiere for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige commented on Harry Styles' debut as Eros in Eternals.

Feige teased that he thought the tag was a "fun" one, and that many people "within the studio" are fans of the character:

"That was a fun one. That was a fun teaser tag at the end of the movie. We have a lot of fans, outside the studio of course, but within the studio, of Starfox; of that character Eros. So as the MCU has continued into the Cosmic arena, there are ideas."

Starfox is the Future

It's no surprise that Harry Styles' Eros has a future in the MCU; after all, why introduce him in a post-credits tag if there were no plans to use them in the fture. The real question is when will he actually show up?

The obvious thought would be the Eternals sequel, but that's not even a guarantee at this point, though certainly a hope. The only other cosmic advenures would be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, both of which could possibly serve as connection points––maybe even the Domo crew will show their faces.

The most exciting part of a possible return for Styles' Starfox, is the probable return of Josh Brolin's Thanos. Even the writer for Eternals admitted that any sequel would likely warrant the return of the Mad Titan, seeing as they're brothers.

