Harry Styles’ Starfox Character Just Made His MCU Return (Photos)

Harry Styles' own MCU character, Starfox, returned to action for the first time in a few years via a new animated immersive experience.

Styles made headlines upon his initial introduction to the MCU in the mid-credits scene from Marvel Studios' Eternals, shocking fans as they were introduced to the Mad Titan Thanos' brother.

The actor/musician called his time in the movie "a great experience" while celebrating the opportunity to play a superhero. However, his screen time in the franchise is still only limited to that one scene.

Starfox Makes MCU Comeback

Courtesy of the Cas and Chary XR YouTube channel, Marvel fans saw Eros/Starfox's return in a new interactive experience titled What If...? – An Immersive Story. This story can be explored on the Apple Vision Pro.

While Styles did not voice this version of the character, this is the first time fans have seen the superstar's version of Starfox since his initial Phase 4 introduction in the mid-credits scene from 2021's Eternals.

This plotline sees Thanos on trial for attempting to steal the Reality Stone from Xandar after Captain Marvel (as part of the Nova Corps) arrests him.

However, due to the small fact that Thanos and Starfox are brothers (clarified in an exclusive chat with The Direct), Eros sneakily tries to influence the Magistrate running the trial to vote in favor of the Mad Titan.

Below is a video of Starfox's appearance in the special, courtesy of @CineGeekNews on X (formerly Twitter):

When Will Harry Styles Return to Live-Action MCU as Starfox?

Although it's exciting to see Starfox in this What If...? special, Harry Styles' comeback to the live-action MCU is still in question.

Styles was unsure about returning to the MCU in late 2022, hinting he might not do another movie "for a while" and semi-joking about his role as Eros being a one-time thing.

At one point, rumors hinted at him getting a spin-off with Patton Oswalt's Pip the Troll, which Oswalt said he would love to see happen if it were in line to happen.

Additionally, Marvel executive Nate Moore indicated his appearance as Eros was not "just a stunt," saying there is "no limit to how good that character’s going to be" once he returns.

However, with plans for Eternals 2 being up in the air and no other obvious spots for Styles' Starfox to show up, his future inclusion in the MCU is one of the franchise's biggest question marks.

