Oscar Isaac Just Made His First MCU Return Since Moon Knight's Finale

Oscar Isaac was just seen in the MCU for the first time since his Moon Knight series aired its finale on Disney+.

Isaac's future as Moon Knight has been a regular topic of conversation since he made his MCU debut as Marc Spector and his alter egos in March 2022. Although the character has minimal connections to the greater MCU, his mystical origins and epic action sequences had a major impact on the franchise.

Since then, at least in live-action, Isaac's hit character has not been seen or hinted at in any other corner of the Marvel Universe, leaving many anxious about his return.

Oscar Isaac's MCU Return After Moon Knight Finale

Oscar Isaac returned to the MCU in Season 3 of Marvel Studios' What If...?, reprising his role as Marc Spector/Moon Knight in Episode 1.

This episode featured Spector as part of a brand-new Avengers lineup that included Sam Wilson (Captain America), Monica Rambeau, Bucky Barnes, Nakia, Alexei Shostakov, Melina Vostokoff, and Shang-Chi.

Marvel Studios

While Isaac only gets a few lines of dialogue in this episode, his Marc Spector dons the classic Moon Knight costume while piloting a massive mech suit inspired by his hero. This also marks the first time fans have seen Moon Knight alongside any of Marvel's other major characters or as part of the Avengers.

Marvel Studios

Later in the episode, Marc and the Avengers gain an advantage over a scary new adversary (the Hulk side of Bruce Banner brought to life) thanks to the Mighty Avenger Protocol. This allows all the mech suits to join together and form a mega mech suit, combining their powers for an extra bang.

Marvel Studios

After a beatdown from the Apex predator Hulk, Marc and the other Avengers step out of the combined mech suit to see Mega-Hulk try to take down the enemy. Marc also tries to go on the offensive, telling the team, "Khonshu says, 'Light 'em up!'" when the Apex predator gets the upper hand.

Marvel Studios

While Moon Knight's role in this episode is small, he and the Avengers watch as Sam Wilson talks down the Mega-Hulk before the monster goes into the ocean.

When Will Moon Knight Return in the Live-Action MCU?

While Moon Knight's inclusion in What If...? for the first time is undoubtedly exciting, many are eager to see him again in the live-action MCU. Having only appeared thus far in the Moon Knight solo series, the character has sometimes felt like an afterthought in the larger Marvel Studios universe.

Isaac already shared his ideas about how he should return, wanting to see the hero team up with the MCU's take on the Midnight Sons. Rumors even indicated that Marvel Studios is fast-tracking a Midnight Sons movie and is searching for a director to lead the efforts on that story.

However, other fans are focused on when Marc Spector will meet other Avengers members in live-action, as he did in What If...?.

At the very least, Spector is expected to be seen in one of the next two Avengers movies (Doomsday and Secret Wars). Particularly with Secret Wars teased to be the biggest crossover event in film history, seeing Spector alongside many MCU heroes and Variants would be a thrilling experience.

For now, the only thing fans can do is wait to hear more news on when Moon Knight will finally be brought back into the fray for a more significant role in the MCU.

New episodes of What If...? Season 3 will debut every day on Disney+ until Sunday, December 29.