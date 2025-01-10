2025 Marvel Studios 'Spider-Man' Show Gets Historic Rating

Marvel Studios is kicking off 2025 by breaking new ground with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's rating.

After a long road to release, including an alleged delay that pushed the series from 2024 into 2025, the animated web-slinging adventure is finally set to debut on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, January 29.

The Multiversal Marvel series follows a Peter Parker from another reality to the web-head fans know from the MCU Spider-Man movies as he spends his early days getting to know the ins and outs of being a superhero.

New Spider-Man Series Breaks Ground for Marvel

Marvel Studios

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will set a historic mark for Marvel Studios when it is released.

It has been confirmed that the upcoming 2025 animated series will be the studio's lowest-rated episodic series ever, coming in at a TV-G as opposed to the typical TV-14 of other Marvel Studios series.

This information was confirmed by executive producer Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt on a January appearance on The Official Marvel Podcast, where she divulged the information. "This is a TV-G show. It is totally for all audiences," Vasquez-Eberhardt posited, pulling the curtain back a bit further on the wall-crawling series.

Prior to this, the lowest rating a Marvel Studios TV series had earned was TV-14, with all but one (Echo) to this point hitting that TV-14 mark.

Below is a full list of episodic Marvel Studios TV series and their ratings for comparison:

WandaVision - TV-14

- TV-14 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - TV-14

- TV-14 Loki - TV-14

- TV-14 What If...? - TV-14

- TV-14 Hawkeye - TV-14

- TV-14 Moon Knight - TV-14

- TV-14 Ms. Marvel - TV-14

- TV-14 I Am Groot - TV-G

- TV-G She-Hulk - TV-14

- TV-14 Secret Invasion - TV-14

- TV-14 Echo - TV-MA

- TV-MA X-Men '97 - TV-14

- TV-14 Agatha All Along - TV-14

- TV-14 Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - TV-G

The only other Marvel Studios project to receive the same TV-G rating until now was I Am Groot, but that is not considered an episodic series, instead being branded by Disney as a series of shorts.

Marvel Studios is set to shake up the TV formula yet again in March, as it releases only its second-ever R-rated TV project in Daredevil: Born Again.

Your Friendly Neighborhood marks only the second Spider-Man animated series (since the inception of TV ratings in 1997) to receive a TV-G rating. Typically, animated Spider-Man series have been geared even younger with TV-Y7 ratings.

What Does the New Spider-Man Show’s Rating Mean for Fans?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man receiving a TV-G rating may be surprising to some, especially considering how few and far between G-rated Marvel Studios projects have been, but it was likely always going to be this way for the animated series.

In a lot of ways, the 2025 Spider-Man series is the start of a new frontier for Marvel Studios. While the MCU team has worked on animated series before with titles like What If...? and X-Men '97, both of those were directly made for an older set of fans.

This is the first true Marvel Studios quote/unquote cartoon fans have gotten, following in a line of projects like Ultimate Spider-Man or Teen Titans.

This is not going to be the sort of child-only fare of something rated TV-Y7, instead, it will try to truly be a show for everyone, reaching the (for lack of a better term) general masses.

That likely means the series will feature moments where characters are in present danger, or perhaps something slightly frightening (like the act of one of the series' many villains), but nothing will ever reach the level of being truly scary.

This is different from a show like What If...? or X-Men '97 where moments of violence are present, mature themes like romance are discussed and acted upon, and characters do die.

Nothing that extreme will seemingly happen in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Instead, it will be a fully family-friendly affair, without being completely alienating to older audiences.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man swings its way onto Disney+ on Wednesday, January 29.