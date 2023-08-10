LEGO Reveals First-Ever Hailee Steinfeld Hawkeye Figure (Photos)

Fans looking to complete their LEGO MCU collections now have a first look at Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye Minifigure.

Since the franchise's early beginnings, LEGO has commemorated nearly every new hero that has popped up.

This has continued as Marvel Studios' super-powered world rolls on more than 15 years later, with sets highlighting some of the series' most significant recent moments like the Spider-Man: No Way Home Statue of Liberty fight and the debut of Jennifer Walter (aka She-Hulk).

As the beloved brick-based brand turns its head to this new era of MCU storytelling following the next generation of heroes like Moon Knight, Kate Bishop, and Ms. Marvel, plenty of familiar faces are getting the LEGO treatment for the first time.

Kate Bishop Gets the LEGO Treatment

As revealed by LEGO, Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye is about to get her first-ever LEGO Minifigure as a part of an upcoming new Marvel collection.

LEGO

Steinfeld's Kate Bishop figure debuted alongside several other new Marvel Minifigures in a collection being dubbed LEGO Marvel Collectible Minifigures Series 2.

LEGO

She will wear the purple tactical gear that fans may recognize from the Disney+ Hawkeye series, sporting the scars on her face and plenty of arrows for the bow-wielding hero.

LEGO

Speaking of bows, the character comes with a plastic LEGO bow in her first Minifigure appearance.

What Is Marvel Planning With Kate Bishop?

If there was ever any doubt that Hailee Steinfeld (and Kate Bishop) had a future at the MCU, this LEGO reveal should quell any of those fears.

Steinfeld's brick-based Hawkeye is debuting alongside several other characters the franchise seemingly has big plans for in the future.

Kate Bishop is up there standing with the likes of Wolverine, Shang-Chi, and Moon Knight, all of which are names that Marvel Studios surely has grand ambitions for.

Steinfeld's bow-wielding hero has not been heard from since her franchise debut in Hawkeye, but that is almost certainly going to change in the not-too-distant future.

The character was previously shown interacting with Alaqua Cox's Echo, and with that character set to get her own Disney+ series this fall, this LEGO release could be the first tease at Kate Bishop popping up there.

Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye can be seen now in Hawkeye on Disney+.