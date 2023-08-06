LEGO Reveals First-Ever Oscar Isaac Moon Knight Figures (Photos)

LEGO just revealed its first-ever figure for Oscar Isaac's MCU hero Moon Knight.

Isaac's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut was in March of 2022 with the Disney+ series Moon Knight. Almost a year-and-a-half later, the hero hasn't gotten any love from LEGO.

The toy company is still plenty focused on Marvel, however. Among its many upcoming sets, fans can look forward to a life-size replica of Captain America's shield and the big all-female team-up in Avengers: Endgame.

Now, some fresh blood is set to arrive in an upcoming set.

Moon Knight Arrives in LEGO Form

LEGO just announced a new set that sees Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight in brick format for the first time.

Marvel

LEGO Marvel Collectible Minifigures Series 2 will include not only one but two different versions of the Fist of Khonshu.

Of course, one of the two will be Moon Knight's classic look, belonging to the man known as Marc Spector.

Marvel

Then there's Steven Grant, whose powered-up superhero is also affectionally known as Mr. Knight.

Marvel

The same LEGO figure bundle includes other big MCU heroes, even ones who haven't been seen yet, such as Echo and Goliath. Other named characters include Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, Wolverine, Hawkeye, Agatha Harkness, and more.

Marvel

When Will Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight Return?

While getting a LEGO version of the hero is great, fans are still wondering when Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight will be back—as is the case with most newly introduced heroes in Marvel Studios' Phase 4 and Phase 5 projects.

Previous rumors suggested that Marvel Studios were planning a second season of Moon Knight. Not only was it going to happen, but Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror would have been the main villain, likely as his Ancient Egyptian alter ego Rama-Tut.

Sadly, however, there doesn't seem to be any current movement on the project.

In September 2022, Isaac and director Mohamed Diab were spotted in Cairo, Egypt, leading to speculation that the duo were there for Moon Knight. The star behind the hero himself later admitted that while "some specific conversations" were happening about his character's future, he "[doesn't] know" if there will be a proper Season 2.

Fingers crossed that fans can get a resolution to all the burning questions left by the Season 1 finale sooner rather than later.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.