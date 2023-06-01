Marvel Celebrates Chris Evans' Captain America With Special 2023 LEGO Set

Marvel celebrated Chris Evans' Captain America with a special new 2023 LEGO replica of his iconic shield.

Even with the Infinity Saga having come to a close, Marvel continues to celebrate the golden era of the MCU and its heroes through new merch. For one, LEGO delivered a special replica of Thor's hammer Mjolnir from the last saga.

Steve Rogers' Captain America has already been celebrated in a number of ways since his Avengers: Endgame exit, including a Funko recreation of his most iconic scene and a special timeline of his shield's journey through the MCU.

Captain America's Shield Receives New LEGO Replica

LEGO announced the upcoming release of a brand-new set that will celebrate Chris Evans' Captain America in a special way later this year.

The $199.99 USD "Captain America's Shield" set will be released on August 1 and be comprised of a whopping 3128 pieces.

Marvel

The Captain America's Shield replica set has been targeted toward "adult Marvel enthusiasts" for this "detailed and authentic model:"

"Adult Marvel enthusiasts can put their passion on display with this recreation of one of the most iconic items in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. LEGO® Marvel Captain America’s Shield (76262) is a detailed and authentic model that is rewarding to build and pleasing to admire long after the construction work has been completed."

Marvel

The set comes accompanied by a special nameplate stand and a Steve Rogers Minifigure, wielding his own little shield and even Thor's hammer Mjölnir:

"Ready for display – The shield rests on a stand incorporating a nameplate and comes with a Captain America Minifigure with its own shield and Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir"

Marvel

The shield measures 18.5 inches (47 cm) in diameter, with it appearing rather impressive in scale next to the mini Captain America figure.

"An emblem of good vs. evil. The 3,128-piece model measures over 18.5 in. (47 cm) in diameter and rests on a stand that incorporates a nameplate. For added convenience, a digital version of the set’s building instructions can be found on the LEGO Builder app."

Marvel

The back of the box shows the LEGO replica in all its glory, along with some form of a schematic and images of Steve Rogers wielding his iconic shield into battle.

Marvel

The design bears a close resemblance to the one wielded by Chris Evans throughout his decade in the MCU, particularly when compared to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios

"Captain America's Shield" will undoubtedly make it an impressive addition to any collector's display, with LEGO even highlighting its place in the average home through one of the officially-released images.

Marvel

How Captain America's Shield Lives On

Captain America's shield and Thor's hammer were two of the most important objects and heroic symbols across the whole Infinity Saga, and their significance continues to be felt in the Multiverse Saga.

So it's only right for both to have now received one of these special LEGO replicas which allow diehard fans to build and display them in classy fashion. Clearly, LEGO has made a point of targeting these toward older adult collectors as opposed to younger children looking for a toy to actively play with.

Although the loss of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers continues to be felt - even while it's unclear whether he is dead - the mantle of Captain America remains an important one in the MCU. Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will be back as the patriotic hero in under a year with May 2024's Captain America: New World Order.

Even while Mackie's Wilson has put his own spin on the Captain America suit, including the addition of wings, the iconic original shield remains just as in-tact as ever as it continues to be an important symbol of freedom, heroism, and justice.

All of Chris Evans' Captain America appearances are streaming now on Disney+.