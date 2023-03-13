Moon Knight Season 2 Rumored to Include Kang the Conqueror

A new rumor claimed that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will be showing up in Moon Knight Season 2.

A second season for Oscar Isaac’s Disney+ series remains unconfirmed, but many assume it’s on its way, especially given how its freshman run ended. But how would such a powerful villain cross paths with Marc Spector?

Most recently, Kang’s more villainous side was introduced to audiences in Marvel Studios’ latest project, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

At the end of that film, in the first post-credits scene, among the many Variants of Majors’ big bad who show up, one of the key trio is Rama-Tut. In the comics, this version of Kang traveled back in time to Ancient Egypt with the goal of ruling over its inhabitants.

Given his Egyptian connection, it’s almost surprising that fans haven’t heard more rumors and speculation about the Variant’s ties to Moon Knight or even Khonshu himself.

Kang to be in Moon Knight Season 2?

While speaking on the Cosmic Circle podcast, Ayla Ruby revealed that her co-worker, Alex Perez, who is an industry insider, heard some curious rumors that Kang will be involved somehow in Moon Knight Season 2.

It’s important to note that a second season of Moon Knight has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios, and all of this information should be treated strictly as a rumor.

In a previous interview with The Direct, Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater revealed that, at one point, there was actually a reference to Kang in the first season.

At one point, when Oscar Isaac’s Steven is “rattling off some Egyptian history… he did mention Rama-Tut:“

“There was a line in the script, and I don’t know if it survived. I can’t remember. But there was a line where, I think Steven, is sort of rattling off some Egyptian history that he has locked away in his brain, and he did mention Rama-Tut. I don’t remember if that scene, if that line is still in the show or not. But it was that small, it was him mentioning a list of famous pharaohs or something like that. But that was Nick Pepin, one of our executives at Marvel, that was his idea to sort of slip that in there as a fun Easter egg.”

To reiterate, Rama-Tut is a version of Kang who traveled back to Ancient Egypt and ruled as a powerful pharaoh.

While speaking with Polygon when promoting Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness made a comment that suggested he didn’t have much faith in someone like Moon Knight when it comes to directly going against Jonathan Majors’ big-time villain:

“I wish Hawkeye a lot of luck. I’m sure Daredevil and Moon Knight are gonna be great against those guys.”

Moon Knight Meets the Egyptian Kang

It would make perfect sense for Rama-Tut to start showing his face in meaningful ways. His appearance in Quantumania gives off the impression that he’ll be among the more important Kang Variants.

While Rama-Tut didn't show his face in last year’s Disney+ series, a briefly seen piece of graffiti art in the show does seem to be a direct reference to him. Given all of the Egyptian-based locations and the various tidbits of related knowledge being thrown out left and right, it is a little disappointing that the ruler wasn't directly referenced even once.

The biggest question about a possible Season 2 for Moon Knight is just, where will Marvel Studios be able to fit it within its massively crowded slate—especially if they are reducing output on Disney+?

However, utilizing Rama-Tut would be a clever and organic way for Moon Knight to get involved with the wider Multiverse Saga, which will have to happen at some point or another.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.