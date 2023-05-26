Avengers: Endgame's Most Controversial Scene Gets Its Own LEGO Set (Photos)

Although Infinity War and Endgame were overall regarded as the perfect end to the MCU's Infinity Saga, one particular scene did seem to irk some fans, and it's now been recreated in LEGO form.

Avengers: Endgame's all-female team-up scene was always one of the movie's most controversial moments, with some fans having shared a belief the fight scene felt forced, pandering, and faux-progressive.

The scene has already been criticized by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke as "condescending" and "[dumb]," while The Marvels director Nia DaCosta admitted she was "very annoyed" the scene wasn't longer.

LEGO Recreates Avengers: Endgame's Divisive Female Team-Up

LEGO officially revealed a brand-new 794-piece set depicting a controversial moment from Avengers: Endgame's final battle against Thanos, with the product expected to launch on August 1 and will cost $99.99 USD.

The set adapts the all-female team-up scene from the climactic battle in the rubble of the Avengers compound which took place as Captain Marvel attempted to fly the Infinity Gauntlet past Thanos' forces to the time-hopping van.

The set features Thanos and six female heroes from the battle scene along with "innovative features and movie-accurate details:"

"Kids join an iconic cast in a playset packed with innovative features and movie-accurate details. 7 characters are included – Captain Marvel, Okoye, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, Valkyrie, Thanos and The Wasp."

Looking at the superpowered women featured in the actual Endgame scene, Pepper Potts' Rescue, Mantis, Gamora, and Nebula are all notable absentees from the LEGO recreation.

Just as in the movie, LEGO's adaptation takes place in "the ruins of the Avengers' compound" and even includes "hidden surprises" referencing other major heroes and parts of the movie:

"The action takes place among the ruins of the Avengers’ compound. The authentically detailed battleground contains lots of places to attach the minifigures, plus hidden surprises for kids to discover: Captain America’s shield, Thor’s hammer, the time stone and the portal-opening rat."

The "Endgame Final Battle" set even has a unique feature that "causes the battleground to expand:"

"Pulling on a pair of built-in handles causes the battleground to expand for even more adventures! For added digital fun, builders can zoom in, rotate sets in 3D and track their progress using the fun, intuitive LEGO Builder app."

Will Marvel's A-Force Heroes Assemble Again?

In some ways, the controversial moment kickstarted a whole new era for the MCU, as Phase 4 since brought female heroes more to the forefront. Marvel Studios even made a special documentary series to celebrate the MCU's women.

The MCU now has more female heroes out there than ever after Phase 4, with the likes of She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Shuri's Black Panther, and many more all having entered the fray in recent projects. So one has to wonder whether Marvel Studios will ever attempt a scene or project akin to this all-female team-up again.

Marvel Comics once introduced A-Force as an all-female Avengers team, and, going back to late 2020, there were rumors the group was set to receive its own MCU project. But with so much time passed since then, it's unclear whether that project, assuming it was ever real, would still be in the works.

There is certainly now a larger abundance of female heroes in the MCU to make an A-Force movie work well, and She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany already expressed interest in leading the team. Meanwhile, Agents of SHIELD's Quake actress Chloe Bennett also revealed her desire to join the team.

Although there probably won't be a place for the A-Force in the packed Multiverse Saga slate, perhaps there will be more opportunity for the team to assemble down the line. The existence of Thunderbolts proves the MCU has a place for crossover ensembles that aren't full-on Avengers blockbusters.

But given how controversial the all-female team-up proved to be in Endgame, Marvel Studios probably won't be looking to revisit a similar concept when Earth's Mightiest Heroes next assemble in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Avengers: Endgame is streaming now on Disney+.