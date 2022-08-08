She-Hulk Star Asks Kevin Feige to Lead MCU’s Female A-Force

She-Hulk will explore Jennifer Walters' relationship with her cousin, Bruce Banner, and her tendency to break the fourth wall on a regular basis. There will also still be plenty of her comic story to set up for future adventures, such as her inclusion in a potential MCU A-Force team at some point in the future.

In the comics, the A-Force is Marvel's premier all-female superhero team, which was formed during the Secret Wars storyline through the creation of Battleworld. The series lasted from 2015-2016 as an alternate universe story before coming into the mainline universe, and although it was canceled, She-Hulk was one of its most prominent members, as was Captain Marvel.

Now, following Marvel Studios' epic announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, fans are eagerly awaiting Avengers: Secret Wars, which will close the MCU's Multiverse Saga in late 2025. And as Maslany prepares for She-Hulk's MCU debut, she officially shared her thoughts on that storyline, potentially including the A-Force.

She-Hulk Star Pushes for A-Force

Marvel

Speaking with Fuera de Foco's Gaby Meza, as shared by Twitter user @tatwalters, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany pushed for Marvel Comics' A-Force to be a part of the MCU.

When asked whether she would like to lead the MCU's A-Force, Maslany urged Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to make it happen:

Meza: She-Hulk is known to be one of the greatest leaders in the comics, would you like to see her lead this team of the A-Force? Maslany: Yes. Yes. Yes. Meza: Kevin Feige, if you are listening to this… Maslany: Kevin? Where’s Kevin? Kevin? Hire me.

Marvel Comics

This is far from the first time that one of the MCU's stars has pushed for the A-Force to be brought to the big screen by Marvel Studios.

In October 2019, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson spoke with Variety about whether the A-Force had come up in serious discussions regarding the MCU's future. While she couldn't say much to correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, it's something that Marvel's female stars had discussed often and wanted to see come fruition:

Larson: “It is something. Well what do you mean truly discussed?” Wagmeister: “You tell me.” Larson: “I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ’We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson explained. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

Marvel

Only a few days after that, Larson and Valkyrie star Tessa Thompson spoke with ComicBook about the A-Force idea, appearing at ACE Comic-Con to discuss their ideas for actually bringing the team into the MCU.

Thompson teased the idea of Valkyrie and Captain Marvel developing a close relationship with each other while teaming up with other strong female heroes in the MCU, hoping to see a group of women together for at least "a film or two" in the MCU:

“I know what I want. No, listen, this is not just because Valkyrie would like to hang out with some of the beautiful, strong, intelligent, fantastic women of the MCU. She would, platonically in a team-building way. So, I want to work together as a team, us women, doing things in a film or two.”

Larson added to that, noting that the MCU's female stars want to see something like that happen, "ideally in their own film." It's an idea that they have brought up to the people at Marvel Studios, noting that they have backing from the higher-ups:

“I think that is what we want, we want to see females working together, ideally in their own film and we really have been saying this a lot but the more that people talk about it and say they are behind that and are interested in that the higher likelihood it is that that could happen. People are listening. They’re watching.”

Will She-Hulk Lead A-Force In Multiverse Saga?

Since the A-Force was teased in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the team has been a hot topic for inclusion in future stories as the overarching franchise continues to expand mightily. Now, with such an important member of the A-Force in She-Hulk coming to join the fray, it seems only natural that those discussions will pick up more feverishly with Phase 4 coming to an end.

Coming shortly before Maslany's She-Hulk actually calls out Kevin Feige in her solo series, the actress comes with the same energy in urging her boss to move further with the A-Force.

With so many confirmed new projects coming in the next two Phases of the MCU, it may still be some time until an A-Force movie is fully developed, and it might not even happen within the Multiverse Saga. Even so, it's clear that the women behind a potential A-Force movie are all-in on the idea, showing that they would give everything they have to make it the best movie it could possibly be for the MCU.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.