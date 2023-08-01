Spider-Verse 2's Online Release Date Gets Officially Announced

Sony Pictures' latest animated hit, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was just confirmed to soon be released online for fans at home.

Breaking records for Sony across the box office, Spider-Verse 2 became one of the biggest hits of 2023, ranking as the fifth-highest-grossing movie of the year so far behind Fast X, Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

And after a wild twist ending that left fans eager to see what happens in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, anticipation is high for fans who want to rewatch this latest animated adventure once more.

Marvel

Sony Pictures shared a 59-second video announcing that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be available for fans to purchase digitally on Tuesday, August 8 before it comes to Blu-ray on September 5.

This marks the first time that Sony has acknowledged this release date publicly after Spider-Verse 2 was listed for pre-order on Amazon Video in mid-July, which also noted it was set to debut on August 8.

The video featured starring actors Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson hyping up the sequel's release, even ending with the three of them reenacting the famous "Spider-Man pointing" meme with each other.

Spider-Verse 2's Blu-ray release will also feature new featurettes and extras, including a deleted scene with Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, an Easter egg hunt, a look into the film's score, and even a deep dive into the film's ties to Marvel Comics history.

The full list can be seen below of the bonus features:

Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs

Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling

“I’mma Do My Own Thing” Interdimensional Destiny

Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions

Designing Spiders and Spots

Scratches. Score and The Music of the Multiverse

Escape from Spider-Society

Across the Comics-Verse

Lyric Videos

Filmmaker Commentary

Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie

Raising a Hero

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

The full announcement video can be seen below:

Sony's Immediate Future Post-Spider-Verse 2

While Spider-Verse 2's imminent online release will certainly get buzz, considering its one of the best-reviewed movies of the year, the question now turns to what Sony has planned for the future.

Recently, due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes, the studio was forced to retool its entire upcoming release schedule, pushing Kraven the Hunter's release by almost a year while leaving Spider-Verse 3 without a date at all.

Even considering how ambitious it was to have the upcoming sequel release so soon after its predecessor, this disappointing change in release date only exacerbates the situation unfolding in all of Hollywood today.

With dozens of Spider-people set to take the spotlight next time around, fans are anxious to find out how Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy's journey will come to an end as the multiverse expands further.

But taking into account that there is no foreseeable ending timeframe for these strikes, that excitement will have to be put on hold as the cast and crew involved push for fair compensation for their work.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be available for purchase digitally on Tuesday, August 8.