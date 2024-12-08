Lionsgate has a new featurette for Anna De Armas’ Ballerina to showcase the world, giving a glimpse at a new corner of the John Wick world.

Fans have patiently been waiting for the movie, which takes place between John Wick Chapters 3 and 4. It follows Armas’ Eve Macarro, a ballerina assassin who is looking to exact revenge on those involved with her father’s death.

Lionsgate recently revealed the film’s first poster ahead of CCXP, which showcased the leading character’s intense tattoos.

A New Ballerina Featurette Is Here

CCXP 2024, a comic-con experience in Brazil, is wrapping up, but Lionsgate didn't want the festivities to end without providing a new featurette that gives a new look at its John Wick spin-off film Ballerina.

The clip showcases the creative team behind the project hyping the movie up while providing plenty of new clips of Ana De Armas’ main character kicking ass—and roasting dozens of goons with a legitimate flamethrower.

The full video can be viewed here:

Will Ballerina Live Up to the John Wick Franchise?

Based on the new footage, it seems clear that Ballerina is set to live up to the legacy the John Wick films have left. It’s hard to imagine this one falling flat—after all, who doesn't want to watch Ana De Armas kick ass.

It’ll also help to have Keanu Reeves in the movie at least a little for general audiences. His presence will help attract more viewers and serve as a fitting passing of the torch-type moment.

While celebrating the tenth anniversary of John Wick, the producers behind the franchise confirmed that if everything goes well, they do hope that Ballerina is the start of a new series of films.

While Ballerina is next up on the slate, a proper John Wick: Chapter 5 is in development. There’s also a movie about Chapter 4’s Caine, a television series focused on the High Table, and an anime all cooking behind the scenes.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 5, 2025.