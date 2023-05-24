Disney+’s Percy Jackson Producer Corrects False Report About Series Episode Count

The producer for the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series on Disney+ corrected a false report about the show's episode count for its first season.

Fans are anxious for adaptation to finally arrive, with many hoping it will cleanse the bad taste left after the previous attempts a decade ago.

Production wrapped on the series back in February, but fans are still waiting for a better glimpse of what to expect. The only teaser for the project dropped last year at D23, but there wasn't all too much there.

Percy Jackson Episode Count Corrected

Disney+

In a new Twitter post, Percy Jackson and the Olympians producer Becky Riordan corrected an incorrect report from Yahoo claiming that the series would include only six episodes.

Riordan made it clear that "there are eight episodes in our TV show:"

"Please note if you didn't already know that there are eight episodes in our TV show. Not sure where the six came from? Maybe it's a typo?"

She went on to joke about how the story simply wouldn't fit very well into the span of only six episodes:

"The story in six episodes would be like Percy forgetting he is even on a quest hmm wait a minute that almost happened! And forget the movies where Kronos dies in the second movie which is kind of the same thing or in ['Heroes of Olympus'] when Hera...but what if what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas?"

Rick Riordan posted an update in March where he claimed to believe that fans will "be delighted with the results:"

“All I can say now is that the eight episodes of season one are shaping up beautifully, and I think you’ll be delighted with the results. I have learned so much going through this process. The whole team was incredible, but special shout-out to our hard-working actors. They make the show.”

The author himself previously confirmed on his website as far back as 2022 that the first season would be a total of eight episodes:

“Script work is also coming along nicely... We have scripts for the first four episodes pretty much done, and are hard at work on the remaining four of season one.”

When Will Percy Jackson Debut?

Eight episodes is a perfect length for the show's first season to conform to. While six wouldn't be as inherently short as Becky Riordan seems to think, that extra breathing room is a wise choice to make sure the adaption is as faithful and clean as possible.

Both options are better than being relegated to a two-hour film.

So, when can fans expect Percy Jackson and the Olympians to finally hit the platform?

New information shared by Aryan Simhadri, who plays Grover in the show, revealed that Disney is aiming for a 2024 launch. Previously, the window was as early as late 2023.

While many fans will undoubtedly be sad to be given a longer wait, hopefully, it'll all be worth it in the end. After all, it can't be any worse than the 2010 or 2013 movies... right?