Marvel Studios' next Disney+ series, What If...? Season 2, has had its release date confirmed with a historic plan for the premiere.

The MCU has been experimenting lately with several historic releases, even announcing a first-time binge plan for Echo and taking the R-rated show to Hulu on the same day as it comes to Disney+.

For the first time ever, the studio also dropped two MCU projects on the exact same day, as The Marvels held its Thursday night previews right as the Loki Season 2 finale made its way onto Disney+.

What If...? Season 2 Will Release in an Unprecedented Way

Marvel

After over two years since Season 1, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the premiere date for its next Disney+ show, What If...? Season 2, along with a rather unique release plan for its nine episodes.

Season 2 was originally expected to be released in 2022 before it was removed from the line-up and officially delayed into early 2023, following which it has since received several more disappointing release updates.

But now, What If...? will officially return over the holiday season on Friday, December 22, and will release new episodes onto Disney+ daily, as opposed to the usual weekly format followed by the streamer.

The schedule means the Season 2 finale will air on Saturday, December 30, concluding the nine-episode run.

This includes a new episode that will arrive on Christmas Eve, as Marvel ponders the question, "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"

The full release schedule for What If...? Season 2 can be seen below:

Friday, December 22 - Episode 1

- Episode 1 Saturday, December 23 - Episode 2

- Episode 2 Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) - Episode 3

- Episode 3 Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - Episode 4

- Episode 4 Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - Episode 5

- Episode 5 Wednesday, December 27 - Episode 6

- Episode 6 Thursday, December 28 - Episode 7

- Episode 7 Friday, December 29 - Episode 8

- Episode 8 Saturday, December 30 - Episode 9

What If...?'s Unique Release Might Explain Season 2 Delay

In announcing a daily release plan for What If...? Season 2, Marvel Studios has essentially created its own Disney+ advent calendar for fans to enjoy over the festive season, with a new MCU tale for every day around the occasion.

The Christmas focus of one particular episode, which will likely be inspired by Iron Man 3, may be the real reason What If...? had to push its return a full year from the original late 2022 placement, allowing it to hold onto its thematic release timing.

Between the daily and binge release plans of What If...? and Echo, respectively, Marvel Studios appears to be far less committed to its previous weekly release focus, and could perhaps continue switching it up in this fashion for more projects.

After all, the anthology nature of What If...? makes it far less suited to weekly releases than a show like Loki, which thrived off audiences having a full week between episodes to discuss, speculate, and sit on the latest events.

Looking to the future of What If...?, Marvel Studios has already confirmed Season 3 is in the works, with things promised to get even "crazier" next time. Although all that will, unfortunately, be happening under a new head writer as A.C. Bradley takes her leave, opening the doors to a fresh creative lead.

What If...? Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+ and the animated series will return for Season 2 on Friday, December 22.