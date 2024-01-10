Percy Jackson Episode 6 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

With three episodes to go, fans may be wondering when Episode 6 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will hit Disney+.

Episode 5 dropped on Tuesday, January 9, ushering in the second half of the eight-episode series starring Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries.

So far, the show has been received overwhelmingly positively by fans and critics — good news for those hoping for a second season.

In fact, Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan revealed that despite there being no official confirmation from the studio, preliminary work on a potential second season has begun.

When Will Percy Jackson Episode 6 Release?

Disney+

Episode 6 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will release on Disney+ on Tuesday, January 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Titled "We Bring a Zebra to Vegas," the sixth episode of the show will adapt the Lotus Casino segment of Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief novel.

The show was originally set to release weekly on Wednesdays at 3:00 a.m ET before a surprise, last-minute change saw weekly releases moved to Tuesday evenings.

The remaining episodes' schedule is as follows:

Episode 6: January 16, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 7: January 23, 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 8: January 30, 9:00 p.m. ET

What Will Percy Jackson Episode 6 Be About?

The Lotus Casino is a fan-favorite sequence from The Lightning Thief, and one of the only parts of the original Percy Jackson movie fans generally seem to like.

In this part of the story, Percy, Grover, and Annabeth find themselves in a casino — The Lotus Hotel and Casino — and are deeply enthralled by all it has to offer. Little do they realize that time passes differently there and that the casino itself is designed to make people never want to leave.

Fans already know that the scene will play out, at least in part, differently than it did in the books, since Ares tells the trio to find Hermes at the Lotus Hotel and Casino. Confirming this, Lin-Manuel Miranda made his second appearance as the god in the show with his tease in the footage from next week shown after this episode's credits.

This already differs from the book, where Hermes does not appear at all. Whether his addition shifts the focus of the segment, simply adds to it, or anything in between, it will be somewhat new, even for lifelong fans of The Lightning Thief.

