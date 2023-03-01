The Mandalorian: Grogu's Hyperspace Surprise Is a Major Rebels Easter Egg

A massive Easter egg for Star Wars Rebels was included in the first episode of The Mandalorian's Season 3.

The Mandalorian is officially back on Disney+. Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu were reunited in The Book of Boba Fett and are now off on their next adventure.

While The Mandalorian is the most popular Star Wars series on the streaming platform, the importance of Star Wars Rebels can't be overlooked. It not only introduced fans to a new group of characters when it first came out, but also set up the entire premise of the upcoming Ahsoka series that will be released later this year.

Many recent Star Wars projects have connected in some way to Rebels. However, Season 3 of The Mandalorian wasted no time paying homage to the series while also providing the ultimate tease for some fans.

Grogu Sees Purrgil in Hyperspace

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 1 of The Mandalorian.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian opened with a literal bang as Din Djarin and Grogu flew in to save the Mandalorian covert from a giant sea monster.

After talking to the Armorer and departing from the planet, the next scene featured Din and Grogu traveling through hyperspace. Din was taking the time to get some rest, but Grogu seemed fascinated with the concept of the swirly blue effect produced by traveling so fast.

As Grogu was peering out of his little bubble window, a massive silhouette appeared out of nowhere in the wall of the hyperspace lane traveling the same speed as the ship.

A few seconds later, other shadows came into view that had the form of Purrgil. These creatures are space animals that were introduced in Star Wars Rebels that have the natural ability to travel through hyperspace.

For comparison, any and all ships that travel through hyperspace have to have a hyperdrive installed, but these creatures are born with the ability.

What is most notable about the Purrgil, however, is the connection that Ezra Bridger made with them in Rebels when he used his Force ability to be able to communicate with animals.

At the end of Rebels, this mysterious species came to Ezra's aid during the battle on Lothal, and they are the same creatures that carried both Ezra and Grand Admiral Thrawn through hyperspace deep into the unknown regions of the galaxy.

Showing the Purrgil in live-action for the first time not only serves as a callback and an Easter egg to Rebels, but it is yet another piece that is bridging the gap between the animated series, The Mandalorian, and the upcoming Ahsoka series.

It has been confirmed that Ahsoka will feature most of the Ghost crew as they search for Ezra and Thrawn in hopes to bring their comrade and friend back home.

How The Mandalorian Sets Up Ahsoka

Ahsoka Tano made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, where it was revealed she was in search of any information on the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

It has not been confirmed if Ahsoka will appear in Season 3, and of course, only time will tell, but even in her absence the series is taking the necessary steps of connecting the three shows.

The hyperspace scene itself was relatively short, but it just proved that this universe that Favreau and Filoni are building is truly connected. At the same time, it also continues to merge parts of the animated series into live-action.

At the end of the day, it seems to be more and more apparent that The Mandalorian is becoming the true center of the galaxy far, far away. The character has already formed ties with characters such as Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker, Cad Bane, Ahsoka Tano, etc.

This scene could very well be the only Ahsoka/Rebels connection in the entire Season, and if it is, it is already enough. It simply acknowledges the other past, present, and future stories that are out there and shows that they are all a part of the same universe.

Season 3, Episode 1 of The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.