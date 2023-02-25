Ahsoka Disney+ Show Gets Exciting New Trailer Update

After months of waiting, a new report revealed when fans can expect the first trailer for Disney+'s Ahsoka.

The Star Wars streaming series is set to debut sometime this year with no exact release timing yet known.

However, with production seemingly going smoothly and star Rosario Dawson saying Ahsoka is "probably going to come out in the fall," it seems rather promising that the series will start its run later in 2023.

That must mean a trailer is imminent, as no public look at Ahsoka has been revealed. Up to this point, only a behind-closed-doors look at the title has been shown to those in attendance at Star Wars Celebration 2022.

Star Wars

The first Ahsoka trailer is set to publicly debut sometime during Star Wars Celebration 2023 in April, according to a new report from Bespin Bulletin.

The outlet wrote that it has heard "the trailer for Ahsoka would most likely be debuting at Star Wars Celebration in April" but made sure to clarify that this was not a confirmation and was merely a rumor at this point.

Star Wars Celebration is set to run from April 7-10 in London, England.

A number of announcements are expected for the event, including potential looks at The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, and the first details of the next theatrically released Star Wars film.

When Will the Ahsoka Trailer Release?

Right now, it is hard to know if the Ahsoka trailer is a sure thing for Star Wars Celebration.

No one from the Star Wars Rebels sequel series has been announced to be in attendance at the event.

However, rolling out the red carpet for Ahsoka in London feels like a no-brainer. If the title is, in fact, coming later this year, why not get the marketing machine roaring to life during a weekend when all eyes are on the Star Wars world?

It has been almost a year since fans at Celebration 2022 for the first look at the series, and audiences are itching for more info on Ahsoka.

Just because the cast and crew are not on the public bill for the event does not mean they will not be there. What better surprise would there be for Star Wars fans than pulling Rosario Dawson, Dave Filoni, and co. out on stage as a mega-surprise before debuting that long-awaited first trailer.

No official release timing has been revealed yet, but Ahsoka is likely set to debut on Disney+ this fall.