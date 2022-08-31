Disney+ Confirms Loki Season 2's Rating

The standard rating for Marvel Studios Disney+ shows has remained TV-14, essentially PG-13, as has been the case for every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Aside from outliers like Ms. Marvel receiving a TV-PG rating, this continues with a newly revealed rating for the next season of Loki and more.

Unsurprisingly, the first season of Loki, like most of the MCU, received a TV-14 rating. However, as recently as San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it was noted that Marvel Studios would have its first TV-MA-rated show with the animated series Marvel Zombies.

So it's still advisable for fans to keep an eye on these ratings, even if these new ones shouldn't be surprising.

Ratings Revealed for Next Seasons of Loki and What If...?

Marvel

Discovered by Twitter user @ilovehailee_, just a week before Disney+ Day on Thursday, September 8, the ratings for the next seasons of Loki and What If...? have been revealed:

For comparison, here is a list of ratings for previous Disney+ shows:

WandaVision : TV-14

: TV-14 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier : TV-14

: TV-14 Loki Season 1: TV-14

Season 1: TV-14 What If…? Season 1: TV-14

Season 1: TV-14 Hawkeye : TV-14

: TV-14 Moon Knight : TV-14

: TV-14 Ms. Marvel : TV-PG

: TV-PG I Am Groot : TV-PG

: TV-PG She-Hulk: TV-14

Fans should expect more announcements on Disney+ Day that may have more outliers like Ms. Marvel and Marvel Zombies.

Unsurprising Ratings for Disney+

Again, these ratings shouldn't be surprising, especially for the second season of ongoing shows. But at least they won't be any less or more mature that fans need to be worried about.

However, it'll be interesting to see if and when Marvel Studios will develop more shows outside its TV-14 comfort zone. It already produced its first TV-PG project with Ms. Marvel and soon its first TV-MA show with Marvel Zombies.

It'll be exciting to see how Marvel Studios on Disney+ will branch out its audience more. But, for now, fans will have to wait until Disney+ Day on Thursday, September 8 to learn more.