Disney+ Makes Fun of 1 Jedi Death With New Star Wars Easter Egg

This past week, Star Wars fans were treated to not just another episode of Andor on Disney+, but a whole new animated anthology series titled Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

A spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, Tales of the Jedi is a six-episode event with a special focus on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.

While Star Wars fans have seen how The Clone Wars ends, one particular Tales of the Jedi episode revisited a key moment from Anakin's training of Ahsoka. And in an ironic twist, it featured a grim reminder of another Jedi's death.

Tales of the Jedi Easter Egg Referenced a Jedi Death

Reddit user u/JdR3108 pointed out that Episode 5 of Tales of the Jedi included a cameo from Ima-Gun Di, a Jedi who was killed in The Clone Wars in the same manner that Anakin was training Ahsoka to survive.

In the new episode titled "Practice Makes Perfect," Anakin criticizes a test Ahsoka takes that's supposed to help her survive a droid attack.

Lucasfilm

While Ahsoka performed well, Anakin is unimpressed because, according to him, "It's a lousy test."

Surprised, Ahsoka counters, saying, "But, it's what every Jedi does."

"Exactly," says Anakin.

While the rest of the episode will show Anakin putting Ahsoka through his own test, just before the two share this exchange, Ima-Gun Di can be seen in the Jedi Temple hallway where he glances over at Anakin.

Lucasfilm

Shortly after this point in the Star Wars timeline, Ima-Gun Di and a detachment of Clone Troopers will be sent to Ryloth in Season 3, Episode 3 of The Clone Wars.

Lucasfilm

When things go wrong, the clones and Di attempt to hold off approaching Separatist battle droids to allow the Twi'leks to escape.

Lucasfilm

Despite his valiant efforts, Ima-Gun Di lives up to his morbid name and is overwhelmed by droid gunfire.

Lucasfilm

His glance at Anakin in Tales of the Jedi was clearly a nod at this Clone Wars death scene. But knowing how it plays out, he too would've been better off listening to the Chosen One.

A Dark But Meaningful Star Wars Easter Egg

Ima-Gun Di's cameo in Tales of the Jedi is a deep cut and yet another example of how smart and layered Star Wars animated storytelling often is.

For instance, those who caught the Easter egg weren't just reminded of the details of Di's death, but how easily Ahsoka could've met the same fate during Order 66.

Meanwhile, the episode ends with a scene from The Clone Wars Season 7 finale where, in a similar circumstance, Ahsoka survives instead of dying unnecessarily.

It also showed how Anakin saved his padawan from the results of his own future actions, while also illustrating how he could've been an asset to the Jedi Order instead of its destruction.

While there's no denying the Easter egg was a bit on the dark side (no pun intended), it also served the story and enriched both Ima-Gun Di's episode and that of The Clone Wars finale.

All episodes of Tales of the Jedi are available to stream on Disney+.