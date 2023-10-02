Ahsoka: 3 Dead Clone Wars Villains Just Got Surprise Namedrops from Anakin Skywalker

In Hayden Christensen's latest Ahsoka cameo, Anakin Skywalker name-dropped three dead baddies from Ahsoka Tano's first Star Wars show.

After appearing as Anakin from Star Wars: The Clone Wars in Episode 5, Hayden Christensen reprised his role once more in Ahsoka's latest episode via a training hologram.

Interestingly enough, his latest Disney+ return wasn't Episode 7's only callback to Star Wars characters from an earlier era.

Ahsoka Referenced Three Dead Star Wars Villains

In Episode 7 of Ahsoka titled "Dreams and Madness," Ahsoka Tano passes the time traveling via Purrgil by training with an Anakin Skywalker hologram from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Star Wars

As Ahsoka practices her forms, Anakin's hologram circles her, explaining she must be prepared for "more than just droids" before referencing "General Grievous, Asajj Ventress, even Count Dooku:"

"In this war, you will face more than just droids. General Grievous, Asajj Ventress, even Count Dooku. You could face any one of them on the battlefield. As your master, it's my responsibility to prepare you. So, practice these forms often. Or at least more than I do."

While it's true that General Grievous and Count Dooku are both Prequel Trilogy villains who died in Revenge of the Sith, they also appeared in various episodes of The Clone Wars.

Grievous was a light-saber-wielding cyborg trained by Count Dooku who served as Supreme Commander of the Confederacy of Independent Systems' Droid Armies.

Star Wars

He was known to collect and keep the lightsabers of fallen Jedi as trophies.

Count Dooku, also known as Darth Tyranus, was a former Jedi who was trained by Yoda and served as Qui-Gon Jinn's master.

Star Wars

After falling to the Dark Side, Dooku became Darth Sidious' second apprentice and a driving force behind the Separatists, as well as a master to Asajj Ventress.

A former Nightsister who wields two lightsabers, Ventress was a familiar face in The Clone Wars but has yet to appear in live-action.

After being betrayed by Dooku, she turns to bounty hunting for a time, as well as occasionally helping her former Jedi adversaries. It's off-screen and in Star Wars: Dark Disciple, Ventress sacrifices her life to save Jedi Quinlan Vos who was referenced in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

After the holographic Anakin warns Ahsoka about these baddies, he tells her, "Don't be afraid. Just remember what I taught you and trust your instincts:"

"I won't always be there to look out for you. If we get separated or something happens, you need to be able to make it on your own. Don't be afraid. Just remember what I taught you and trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka."

Star Wars

While this message came from a certain point in time, his message to her is timeless and continues to encourage her even now.

Is Ahsoka Foreshadowing More Clone Wars Cameos?

Anakin's hologram in Ahsoka Episode 7 served several interesting purposes.

First of all, it shows Ahsoka is finally at peace with her master and their legacy, all the while reminding audiences of her roots which was in The Clone Wars animated series.

Secondly, the hologram seems to suggest this isn't the last fans will see of former Star Wars characters or the Clone Wars era.

Not only does the camera rest a beat on Ahsoka's box of old holograms, meaning there's more footage of Anakin and possibly other Jedi in her ship, but the series continuously revisits the subject time.

In addition to the World Between Worlds which has portals to past characters and events, Baylan Skoll's goal seems tied to the past when he said, "What I seek is the beginning, so I may finally bring this cycle to an end."

The Disney+ series also features four Nightsisters who, in the animated series, zombified certain characters.

Could it be that Anakin referencing these dead villains may be more than just a Clone Wars callback but potentially a foreshadowing?

With only one episode of Ahsoka remaining, fans won't have to wait long to find out.

Ahsoka Episode 8 premieres next Tuesday, October 3 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.