Disney+ and Lucasfilm opted for a new, historic plan for getting Andor Season 2 out to the masses.

The second and final season of the critical darling from a galaxy far, far away, Andor is about to pull into the spaceport. Season 2 will continue the turbulent tale of Rebel Alliance hero in-the-making Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in the run-up to 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars Sets Unprecedented Episode Release Schedule for Next Disney Plus Series

Andor Season 2 hits Disney+ on Tuesday, April 22, and this time, the streamer chose an all-new strategy for dropping episodes.

Instead of drip-feeding the series to fans by releasing one episode per week, Andor Season 2 will stream the 12 forthcoming episodes in chunks of three, as confirmed by Disney+ in recent social media postings (check out all the release dates for Andor Season 2 here).

Each episode block will tell the story of a year in the life of Cassian Andor, his friends, his allies, and his enemies. Narratively speaking, the show is expected to conclude shortly before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (it's also possible that the series' events will overlap with the movie's).

This uncommon release method has never been applied to a Star Wars streaming series on Disney+ and could, therefore, be considered historic.

Other popular Star Wars programs, like The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch, have seen new episodes added weekly.

Andor's schedule makes a great deal of sense, though. The remaining episodes have a ton of story to cover, and breaking them into three-episode blocks that each cover a year of the plot is an efficient timesaver.

Outside of Lucasfilm, other Disney brands have utilized this approach, albeit for different reasons. Marvel Televisions' Echo debuted with all five episodes on the same day in early 2024. Another Marvel project, the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, also broke up its episodes into smaller chunks.

Could Future Star Wars Shows Follow Andor's Pattern?

With several Star Wars television series still in the Disney+ pipeline, some may wonder if the streaming platform could follow suit and repeat Andor's release schedule, or at least a variation of it.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

The newest animated show entering the Star Wars library is Tales of the Underworld. It's the next volume in the Tales of anthology series, coming after 2022's Tales of the Jedi and 2024's Tales of the Empire.

Underworld will explore the Galaxy's seedy underbelly, or, to borrow a line from Obi-Wan, the "wretched hive of scum and villainy."

The episodes are short-form and expected to run no more than 20 minutes each. As such, every episode of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will premiere on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3

Star Wars: Visions has received incredible acclaim for its innovative and eye-catching visuals. The look of Visions, a historically dubious show regarding its canon status, can be seen as its main selling point, but the stories contained within are often much deeper.

Each episode from Visions' third batch will be produced by a different anime studio; they will presumably all come to Disney+'s library on the same day, following suit from previous years. Star Wars: Visions Season 3's release date, unfortunately, is not as clear beyond a 2025 window.

Ahsoka Season 2

After a fan-favorite live-action guest spot in The Mandalorian Season 2, the beloved Torgruta Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) was the recipient of her own live-action series. Season 1 of Star Wars: Ahsoka hit Disney+ in late 2023.

Season 2 of Ahsoka is confirmed, and filming has likely already begun. Sadly, though, Lucasfilm has offered no release date or window for the second season.