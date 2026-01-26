Wonder Man Star Addresses Why Simon Williams Didn't Become an Avenger In the MCU (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios' next MCU project is almost here, and it's unlike any project fans have seen from this universe. Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as struggling actor Simon Williams, who one day gets the audition of his dreams: to portray the leading role in Wonder Man, a fictional modern-day remake of an in-universe cult classic film.

What makes Simon's story even more interesting is that, when the show starts, he already has his powers, which originated during childhood. Despite having those powers and living in a world with Avengers and superpowered people running around in costumes, Simon has never had the inclination to suit up and help people as a superhero.

The Direct's Russ Milheim sat down with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for an interview, where the actor explained why Simon Williams chose not to join the Avengers or become a superhero on Earth-616.

When the question was asked, Matten quickly responded, "That makes me ask the question: 'What does that say about Simon?'" The actor described Simon Williams as "a sensitive soul" and called what Simon is trying to do on the big screen "heroic acting."

The Direct also spoke with Sir Ben Kingsley, who portrays Trevor Slattery, an MCU character first seen in Iron Man 3 and more recently in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Every time the character returns, Trevor is always on the other end of a big transformation, and that's no different here.

"When we saw him earlier, he was still recovering from drugs and alcohol," Kingsley explained, elaborating that "Trevor recovering is what you see in Wonder Man."

More of the interview with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley, alongside Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest, can be read and viewed below. All eight episodes of Wonder Man (which has had some stellar marketing) hit Disney+ on January 27.

Why Didn't Simon Williams Ever Join the Avengers?

"What Does That Say About Simon?"

The Direct: "When the show starts, Simon already has his powers. Why do you feel like he never took the steps to become a hero in a world with the Avengers and where they're so prominent, and instead, he only wants to portray one on the big screen?"

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Well, that makes me ask the question, 'What does that say about Simon?' You know, it says that he's an artist... He's described as a sensitive soul, and I believe that he is... I think that, you know, in terms of, he could be a hero—(Addressing Sir Ben Kinglsey) did you say the term heroic acting? Did you use that term earlier on?... I like that... I forgot the context... But I like that. I think that's heroic acting... And I think that's what Simon Is after.

Sir Ben Kingsley: The context was: Would you rather be a hero or an actor? As if the two are not interchangeable or can never occupy the same person at the same time. But I believe they can.

How Trevor Slattery's MCU Evolution Continues in Wonder Man

"Trevor Recovering Is What You See In 'Wonder Man.'"

The Direct: "Sir Ben, you played Trevor Slattery. Obviously, we've seen this character a few times. Every time we see him, though, he goes through a big evolution. He's very different than the last time. That remains the same in Wonder Man. Can you talk about how this Trevor is very different from every other time that we've seen him in the MCU?"

Sir Ben Kingsley: Well, he is the same person, but I think when we saw him earlier, he was still recovering from drugs and alcohol, which I think can invade one through disappointment. And I think that it's taken him a lot of his life to live up to his mother's expectations, and never quite did. And I think at his most desperate, he fell among thieves in the biblical sense, in the real sense. And recovery is a wonderful thing. And I think that Trevor recovering is what you see in 'Wonder Man.'

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: I'm noticing now today, as you talk about him... that Trevor means it, his recovery. And I can see that more now as you're talking about [him]. It sort of gave me a little sweet spot for Trevor, because he means it. But people take him as a joke because they don't understand him, right? But more and more, as you're talking about it, I can understand he means it.

Wonder Man Showrunner on How the Series Addresses Superhero Fatigue

"Marvel Was Sort of Open to Poking Fun at Themselves..."

The Direct: "I think it's awesome how superhero fatigue has played into not only the marketing, but it's also a meta aspect of the show. Can you talk about how that concept has influenced the unconventional superhero story that you're telling with this series?"

Andrew Guest: So from the beginning, Marvel was sort of open to poking fun at themselves, and they wanted to do a show that felt different, and that's what's so exciting to me, and to Destin [Cretton] and to Sir Ben [Kinglsey] and Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] was, I don't know if we all would have come together in the same way for a different kind of project, but this one felt special and unique in that sense. And one of the things we tried to do was to make a grounded version of a show about this industry. And part of what's going on in this industry is superhero fatigue. So when somebody like Von Kovak says he wants to do a remake of a superhero movie, you should groan and roll your eyes, because we're all tired of it. But there are opportunities in any of these types of genres to reinvent and find new stories. And that, to us, was a really exciting opportunity.

The full interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim and the cast and creatives of Wonder Man can be viewed below: