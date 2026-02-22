Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Nintendo Confirms 41 Characters Who Will Appear

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will bring fans back into the big-screen take on Nintendo's beloved video game world, and in doing so, introduce dozens of Nintendo characters from across the Mario canon. The latest animated adventure focused on the iconic video game mascot will see Chris Pratt's Mario go galactic as the emergence of the villainous Bowser Jr. sends him on a quest across the stars.

The upcoming film will feature plenty of familiar faces to those who watched the first Mario Movie, but even more exciting are the new characters confirmed (or rumored) to appear. Names like Yoshi, Birdo, and potentially even Wario and Waluigi are set to put their stamp on the galactic adventure.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to open in theaters on April 1 from Illumination, Universal, and Nintendo. The new film will see returning directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic back to oversee the project with a cast led by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, and Jack Black.

Every Nintendo Character Confirmed for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Mario

Illumination Entertainment

Chris Pratt's Mario leads the charge in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The fan-favorite video game icon was once a fledgling New York plumber; however, after finding himself in the mysterious Mushroom Kingdom, the moustachioed hero became embroiled in a battle to save the colorful, otherworldly realm. The sequel will see the character headed to the stars, as a new threat puts the entire universe on the brink.

Luigi

Illumination Entertainment

Joining his on-screen brother once again in the upcoming film will be Charlie Day as the lankier Mario bro, Luigi. Despite being a total scardey cat, this green-loving plumber has proven to be a hero in his own right, teaming up with his brother to capture the power of the Super Star in the franchise's first film. He and Mario will once again take center stage in Galaxy, now as heroes of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Peach

Illumination Entertainment

Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach is not just another damsel in distress. This take on the Mushroom Kingdom royal has proven to be a fearless warrior, teaching Mario the ways of the mysterious realm. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has shown Peach off on her own adventure, as she gets in on the sequel's signature brand of galactic action.

Bowser

Illumination Entertainment

Bowser (played by Jack Black) had his plans to take over the Mushroom Kingdom and marry Princess Peach thwarted by Mario and Luigi in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He now resides, in a shrunk-down form, within the stone-lined walls of Peach's Castle. Thus far, not much from the king of the koopas has been teased for the new movie, other than the fact that his son, Bowser Jr., will come knocking, trying to break him free.

Toad

Illumination Entertainment

Standing alongside his princess to the bitter end is Keegan-Michael Key's Toad. This mushroom-shaped castle-dweller was introduced in the first film as a vital member of Peach's staff and her committed ally in taking on Bowser's forces. He has been seen travelling alongside Peach once again in the upcoming sequel, seemingly taking on his Captain Toad persona.

Rosalina

Illumination Entertainment

One of the most significant new additions to the Super Mario Galaxy Movie cast is Brie Larson as Princess Rosalina. Initially introduced in the Super Mario Galaxy video games, Rosalina is the queen of the Lumas. This star-faring royal manages a space station powered by a species of sentient stars.

Bowser Jr.

Illumination Entertainment

Bowser Jr. is set to burst onto the scene in the new movie, as its central villain (at least as far as we know). The character, voiced by Oppenheimer star Benny Safdie, has been one of the sequel's biggest selling points, featuring prominently in the movie's trailers to date. Bowser Jr. is the relentless son of Bowser himself. Known for his snaggle-toothed look and clown car battleship, Kid Koopa will arrive on Mario and Luigi's doorstep, hoping to save his father from captivity.

Yoshi

Illumination Entertainment

Mario's scaled sidekick, Yoshi, was the big reveal at the end of the first Mario film's post-credit scene. The green-skinned dinosaur popped up from an egg hidden deep within the New York sewer system in the first movie; however, he has been confirmed as a full-fledged member of the Mario Galaxy Movie cast, standing alongside Mario and Luigi on their cosmic quest.

Birdo

Illumination Entertainment

First teased in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's "Yoshi First Look" trailer, Birdo has been confirmed for at least a cameo appearance in the animated romp. The egg-shooting dinosaur has been a part of the Mario franchise for decades, appearing as a boss character in Super Mario Bros. 2.

Kamek

Illumination Entertainment

After appearing as a secondary villain in the first film, Kamek is back to his schemes in the sequel. Kevin Michael Richardson is reprising his role once again as the evil Magikoopa, who can be seen getting eaten by Yoshi in a recent clip.

Mouser

Illumination Entertainment

Another Mario Bros. 2 character making his big-screen debut in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is Mouser. The beloved boss character could be seen standing with Peach in the movie's casino world, pulling his signature sunglasses down around his nose.

Lumas

Illumination Entertainment

It was never going to be a Mario Galaxy Movie without the Lumas. This species of talking stars was first introduced in the Mario Galaxy games, as residents of the cosmos and close compatriots to Princess Rosalina. They were also teased in the first film, with one of them trapped in Bowser's dungeon with Luigi.

Tostarenans

Illumination Entertainment

Tostarenans are inhabitants of the Sand Kingdom in Super Mario Odyssey. These 'Day of the Dead' inspired skull-faced characters can be seen in both Mario Galaxy Movie trailers, as Mario and Luigi seemingly give the Sand Kingdom a visit.

Bloopers

Illumination Entertainment

The Mario franchise's beloved Bloopers can be seen in a quick shot during one of the Mario Galaxy movie's teasers, inhabiting the waters of what seems to be Drip Drop Galaxy from the Galaxy games. These ink-spewing squid enemies have been a part of the Mario series since the very first Super Mario Bros. game.

Ninjis

Illumination Entertainment

Originating from Super Mario Bros. 2 (like several other big-name characters on this list), Ninjis have been confirmed for the new movie. The ninja-like enemy characters can be seen fighting Princess Peach in the movie's trailers, sporting their iconic black suit with red buttons.

Buzzy Beetles

Illumination Entertainment

The blue-shelled Buzzy Beetles will show up in the new film, appearing in the pipes of the Sand Kingdom, where Mario and Luigi first meet Yoshi. These Koopa-like characters are known for their distinct shell, with much of their bodies hidden within rather than poking out like the franchise's other turtle foes.

Cheep Cheeps

Illumination Entertainment

Cheep Cheeps are another classic Mario Bros. enemy that have been shown off in Super Mario Galaxy Movie. marketing. Luigi dives into one of these flying fish enemies in one of the film's trailers, squishing its buggy eyes and large, balloon-like lips.

Lakitus

Illumination Entertainment

Lakitus are best known in the Mario games for floating above the level in a cloud and raining a barrage of spiny red shells down on the player. These minions to the Koopa King showed up in the Yoshi First Look trailer, doing precisely that in a tense action scene with the movie's central heroes.

T-Rex

Illumination Entertainment

Some might find it odd to see an anatomically correct T-Rex appearing in Super Mario Galaxy Movie marketing. Still, there is precedent for the scaly creature in the Mario franchise. The T-Rex appeared in Super Mario Odyssey as a capturable character for Mario's Cappy sidekick in the Cascade Kingdom.

Megaleg

Illumination Entertaiment

Megaleg is perhaps the most identifiable boss character in the Mario Galaxy games, aside from Bowser and Bowser Jr. The long-legged mechanized battle-bot showcased the game's unique anti-gravity mechanics, making parts of its body part of the level the player fights on. He also appeared in the first Galaxy Movie teaser, towering over Princess Rosalina.

Goomba

Illumination Entertainment

Dubbed as the first-ever enemy of the Mario franchise, Goombas are back for the Mario Galaxy Movie. These walking mushrooms are technically the first obstacle players encounter in Super Mario Bros. very first level, making them one of the most iconic figures in the Mushroom Kingdom canon.

Octoomba

Illumination Entertainment

The Octoomba is a Goomba-like enemy that Mario encounters in the Mario Galaxy games. They look like the traditional Goomba, but have a small lantern dangling from their head and can shoot rocks from their puckering maw. They can be seen engaged in their signature brand of chaos in the Yoshi First Look trailer, alongside several other Mario enemies.

Octoguy

Illumination Entertainment

Octoguys look awfully similar to the Octoomba, albeit with pink skin and large, bulging cheeks. These bigger enemies populate the various planetoids of the Mario Galaxy universe in groups, making them easy fodder for Mario to spin-dash into.

Coin Coffer

Illumination Entertainment

The Mario franchise's Coin Coffer enemy will make an appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. These green, frog-like foes are known for spouting out coins behind them as they are chased, as well as exploding into a pile of coins when defeated.

Bob-Omb

Illumination Entertaiment

Perhaps the most explosive enemy in Mario's rogues' gallery, the Bob-Omb is precisely what it sounds like, a sentient bomb enemy walking amok in the Mushroom Kingdom. These characters are known for their short fuses, sparking a countdown to detonation with even the slightest touch of a foe.

Spike

Illumination Entertainment

Spikes are another member of the Koopa line of enemies in the Mario world. These shelled adversaries can summon spiked balls from their mouths, rolling them out in front of them.

Koopa Troopa

Illumination Entertainment

The Koopa Troopa is the most basic of the Koopa family, and makes up the largest share of the Bowser army. This is the traditional green shell turtle seen in almost every Mario game to date. Like so many of their Koopa brethren, these enemies take two hits to dispel, the first to send them into their shells and the second to knock them off the screen.

Koopa Paratroopa

Illumination Entertainment

The winged cousins of the regular Koopa Troopa, Paratroopas make a return to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as part of Bowser's army. Originating from the first Super Mario Bros., the Koopa Paratroopa's have caused the plumber quite the hassle with their enhanced aerial abilities.

Sledge Bro

Illumination Entertainment

Sledge Bros are like Hammer Bros (a rank of Koopa known for its armored shell, helmet, and ability to throw out hammers at oncoming foes), except super-sized. These titanic turtles look like a Hammer Bro after a big lunch, with a rotund torso, plump cheeks, and the same love of tossing tools Mario's way.

Shy Guy

Illumination Entertainment

Multiple variants of Shy Guys can be seen across Mario Galaxy Movie footage, most prominently being seen on the casino world that Peach and Toad find themselves on. The masked baddies have upped their fashion game for the big screen, adorned in blue, orange, and red outfits.

Snifit

Illumination Entertainment

While Shy Guys made their big-screen debut as part of the first Mario Movie, Snifits will get their moment in the sun in the sequel. Like Shy Guys, Snifits made their franchise debut in Super Mario Bros. 2, being a variant of the mask-wearing Mario enemy that can shoot cannonballs from its mouth.

Piranha Plant

Illumination Entertainment

Another Mario staple, the Piranha Plant returns for Mario's cosmic adventure. The fanged flora has been an integral part of the red-capped hero's legacy, including its original inception in Super Mario Bros., its iconic lullaby from Super Mario 64, and its place among Nintendo's greatest as a fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Penguin

Illumination Entertainment

Venturing down from Cool, Cool Mountain are the Penguins, who also appeared in the opening of the first Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Penguins make a notable return in several galaxies in Super Mario Galaxy, so the flightless birds could have a substantial role in this next spatial ride.

Star Bunny

Illumination Entertainment

One of the first new creatures that players encounter in Super Mario Galaxy are the Star Bunnies, so their appearance in the movie adaptation should come as no surprise. These cute mammals are the ones who introduce Mario to Galaxy's core mechanics after he is flung into the cosmos, so they could serve a similar guiding role in the film.

Pianta

Illumination Entertainment

Super Mario Sunshine brought the tropical Piantas into the world and they will be taking a vacation on the big screen come April 1. With the movie combining several major Mario titles, including Galaxy, Odyssey, and Wonder, perhaps Sunshine will also get a bit of the spotlight.

Whittle

Illumination Entertainment

The oft-forgotten Whittles will be venturing into the stars, originally debuting in Tall Trunk Galaxy in Super Mario Galaxy 2. The wooden villagers ask Mario to prove his bravery by traversing a massive slide in the game, so a similar trial could be waiting for the Mario Bros. in the movie.

Conkdor

Illumination Entertainment

A more recent addition to the Mario canon, Conkdors were introduced in Super Mario 3D World before becoming playable racers in the recent Mario Kart World. Their chill demeanor likely means they will be hanging out just like the relaxed Piantas.

Ukiki

Illumination Entertainment

An Ukiki can be seen up to its old tricks in recent footage, stealing Toad's backpack. The pesky monkey is infamously known for stealing Mario's hat in Super Mario 64, so his meddling should not come as a shock to veteran players.

Chargin' Chuck

Illumination Entertainment

A Koopa variant that sports big gridiron football equipment, the Chargin' Chuck first appeared in Super Mario World for the SNES. The enemies are an unstoppable force when provoked, so Mario and crew will want to watch out.

Chain Chomp

Illumination Entertainment

A Chain Chomp is the central focus of a recent teaser clip, causing havoc in the Mushroom Kingdom. Usually a formidable foe in the games, the enemy's onslaught is quickly thwarted by Yoshi after he gobbles it up.

Spiny

Nintendo

Like Buzzy Beetles, Spiny are smaller Koopa-esque turtles, just with a red shell covered in sharp spikes as opposed to the smooth dark blue of their fellow Bowser minions. Spinys can also spawn from the cloud of a Lakitu, as the goggled enemy tossed them down onto the battlefield.